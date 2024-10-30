Binge: new shows streaming November 2024

Binge: new in November

1 Nov

Golda

Film (2023). A dramatic exploration of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, the Iron Lady of Israel, faced during the Yom Kippur War. Starring Helen Mirren and Zed Josef.

7 Nov

The Day of the Jackal – Season 1

The hunter becomes the hunted in this thrilling new series inspired by the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name. Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne stars as the modern-day Jackal, an elusive and highly skilled assassin caught in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse with a British intelligence officer determined to bring him down. Strap in for a nail-biting ride. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Watch the trailer.

9 Nov

Junior Taskmaster – Season 1

Hosted by Rose Matafeo as the Taskmaster, this junior version of the comedic game show will feature contestants aged between 9 and 11. The first five episodes will each feature five new competitors, battling it out for the top two spots to move into a pair of semi-final episodes. The five highest-scoring contestants will then compete in the grand final.

10 Nov

Abigail

Film (2024). Crims kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, then retreat to an isolated mansion, not knowing what they’ve let themselves in for. Starring Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevensand and Giancarlo Esposito.

18 Nov

Dune: Prophecy – Season 1

Dune: Prophesy. Image: Binge.

Series. Get lost in Frank Herbert’s expansive sci-fi ‘Duniverse’, 10,000 years before the events of the first film. Inspired by the novel Sisterhood Of Dune, this limited new series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they establish the Bene Gesserit order to influence the Imperium’s most powerful houses and shape the future of all humankind. Starring Emily Watson and Travis Kimmel.

20 Nov

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 14

Series. We’re back (again) with the wealthy, if not always well-meaning, wives as they uncover and create new dramas in their glamorous lives.

21 Nov

Based on a True Story

Series. A real-estate agent, a former tennis star and a plumber walk into a bar … No, wait, they seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America’s obsession with true crime. starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman.

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 10

Series. Amateur sewers try to stitch up the title all of us secretly crave: Britain’s best home sewer. I mean … Starring Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Amélie Rickman.

Surveilled

Documentary. Produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, this documentary feature uncovers the insidious ways in which our daily lives are being surveilled by the state. Farrow follows breadcrumbs across the globe and exposes a dark world of spyware, hacking and peddling of private information, where activists and journalists are persecuted, and no-one is protected from the eyes of authoritarianism.

22 Nov

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 3

Series. Four freshman roommates at Essex College in Vermont ping-pong back and forth between contradictions and disruptive hormones in lovable and unlovable ways. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

23 Nov

Outlander – Season 7B

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughnan in Outlander Season 7. Image: Binge.

Series. Jamie and Claire are still in love, still more or less happy (apart from all the tragedy, pillaging and bodice-ripping) and finally – finally! – heading back to Scotland. Starring Stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam ‘dinna fash’ Heughan. See Outlander Season 7B goes back to Scotland.

25 Nov

Brilliant Minds – Season 1

Series. Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks, this new drama series follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Starring Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry and Donna Murphy.

26 Nov

Get Millie Black – Season 1

Get Millie Black. Image: Binge.

Series. This new drama follows an ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black who returns to Kingston, Jamaica, to work for missing persons. She soon finds herself on a quest to save a sister who won’t be saved, to find a boy who can’t be found, and to solve an earth-shattering case that proves almost as tough to crack as Millie Black. Starring Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. Watch the trailer.

30 Nov

The Fall Guy

Film (2024). A stuntman reeling from a career-threatening accident is charged with tracking down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his (painful) day job. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.