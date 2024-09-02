Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Alf – Seasons 1–4 (3 September)

Series. It’s been 34 years since the wise-cracking alien life form last uttered his catchphrase ‘Ha! I Kill Me’ but, three decades later, the laughs haven’t died. This family sitcom follows the Tanner family and the cat-eating, beer-drinking alien they must keep secret from the outside world. Starring Max Wright and puppeteer Paul Fusco.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (5 September)

Series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’. When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L Jackson and Don Cheadle. Watch the trailer.

Funny Woman – Season 2 (6 September)

Gemma Arterton returns as Sophie Straw in Funny Woman Season 2. Image: Potboiler Productions/ Sky UK Limited.

Series. Barbara Parker is frustrated as she’s fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. Starring Gemma Arterton, Tom Bateman and Arsher Ali.

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (8 September)

Series. In the two-part documentary, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program. Starring Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli.

Binge: recently added

The Killer (24 August)

Film (2023). Following a near-miss, an assassin takes his employers and himself to task, engaging in an international manhunt he says isn’t for revenge. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Chimp Crazy – Season 1 (19 August)

Series. In this four-part series, the unique and often highly controversial relationship between chimpanzees and humans comes under the microscope. Produced and directed by acclaimed conservationist Eric Goode (Tiger King), the docuseries follows an unfolding story in the secretive world of chimpanzee business, from Hollywood chimp stars and chimps in captivity to the chimp

‘mums’ who love them. Starring Tonia Haddix.

Googlebox Australia – Season 20 (14 August)

Gogglebox Australia participants Anastasia and Faye. Image: Binge.

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

The Ark – Season 2 (13 August)

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

Industry – Season 3 (12 August)

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington in Industry S3. Image: Binge.

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey.