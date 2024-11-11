Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Best new shows this week

Netflix: best new shows

Sprint – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Series. Fuelled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2 (15 Nov)

Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson (16 Nov)

LIVE at 11:00 AM AEDT November 16, 2024. Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

AMC+ & Shudder: best new shows

The Braxtons – AMC+ (15 Nov)

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were? Watch the trailer.

Deb’s House – AMC+ (15 Nov)

Series. Famed music mogul DebAntney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom.

Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s ‘chosen one’.

The Creep Tapes – AMC+ & Shudder (15 Nov)

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life.

Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behaviour and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Stan: best new shows

Yellowstone – Season 5, Part 2 (11 Nov)

Series. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and America’s first national park. ​

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: best new shows

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5 (12 Nov)

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shento and Samuel West. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: best new shows

The Space Shuttle that Fell to Earth (11 Nov)

Series. In 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia breaks apart in the skies above America. Astronauts’ families and NASA staff share personal stories of the launch, unfolding disaster and fallout.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (12 Nov)

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line chronicles the extraordinary journey of the iconic Australian rock band from their humble beginnings on the northern beaches of Sydney to becoming global advocates for social and environmental change. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of the Zoo (14 Nov)

Series. The series that provides unprecedented access to one of the nation’s largest and most popular zoos … The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Countdown – 50 Years On (16 Nov)

At 6:30pm Friday 8 November 1974, Countdown burst into loungerooms all over the nation and set the music scene on fire. 50 years on, the ABC is inviting you back to the party to celebrate show that became a global phenomenon.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

Michael Mosley’s Wonders of the Human Body (13 Nov)

Series. Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body features a special tribute to the late TV presenter by his wife Dr Clare Bailey. Dr Michael Mosley takes us on extraordinary journey around the human body, putting his body to the test to help you at home understand yours, as he tracks down answers to lots of burning questions.

Such as, why do we get creaky joints? What happens when we catch the flu? Can we help our brains stay fit as we age? How do doctors replace a hip? We meet people from around England with stories to share that shed light on the hidden marvels of our bodies.

My Brilliant Friend – Season 4 (14 Nov)

Series. This fourth season delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel, and her tumultuous relationship with Nino.

She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient to Pietro’s parents. Amid motherhood and career demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighbourhood. They must now navigate new and formidable challenges – clashing, confronting, and supporting each other along the way.

Blondie: Glass Heart (14 Nov)

Documentary/ The story of legendary rock band Blondie, fronted by the inimitable Debbie Harry, and the band’s rise from small clubs in New York City to selling out shows around the globe. Though today they have fallen out of the spotlight, with over 40 million albums sold and having influenced many artists working today, it’s hard to deny that Blondie has fully entrenched itself into pop culture.

This is the story of how Debbie Harry went from zero to hero, becoming a star big enough to be compared to Marilyn Monroe.

The Complete Taylor Swift Story (15 Nov)

Documentary. Taylor Swift’s career has lasted longer than that of the Beatles, and has even broken the band’s once-deemed ‘unbeatable’ records. Critics laud her ability to remain culturally relevant and successful eighteen years into her music career, writing that the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen were past their prime at that stage. Her career may have had its highs and lows, but now, there really is no stopping Taylor Swift. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Miss America (15 Nov)

Series. This revelatory series delves into the long-kept secrets of America’s oldest beauty pageant and exposes the shocking scandals at the core of the Miss America competition.

Secrets Of The Royal Palaces – Season 4 (16 Nov)

Series. Recounting the lesser-known stories about the British royals, their history and their homes, Secrets of the Royal Palaces features revelations concerning the Queen’s funeral and Charles’ coronation, to more shocking ancient royal dramas including the revolting truth behind the burial of William the Conqueror and the deeply suspicious death of King Henry VI.

This colourful series also explores the secrets and scandals of royal visits to beautiful foreign royal palaces such as Versailles in France and the Imperial Palaces in Tokyo.

A Taste Of Australia In Vietnam with Luke Nguyen (16 Nov)

Luke Nguyen travels through Vietnam meeting with inspiring Australians who are making a difference across the country, while cooking with Australian produce and enjoying Vietnamese regional dishes. Season One, Episode One: Hanoi Luke starts his journey through Vietnam in the capital, Hanoi, where he enjoys the city’s signature dish of Chả Cá.

Prime Video: best new shows

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (12 Nov)

Series. This three-part series recounts the case and investigation of the drowning of school teacher Laura Letts-Beckett in icy-cold water while on a fishing vacation in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The only witness to the mysterious accident is her husband – a larger-than-life former New Zealand city councillor named Peter Beckett.

A year later, her husband is arrested and charged with murder. Amid conflicting opinions and swirling suspicions, more shocking allegations of murder are made against a paranoid Peter who is locked in the fight of his life.

What unfolds after his arrest is almost unbelievable. Was it a death shrouded in mystery, or was it something more sinister? This gripping true-crime story takes viewers on a journey around the world and back.

Cross (14 Nov)

Cross Series. This crime thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: best new shows

2024 MTV EMAs (11 Nov)

Music special. Now in its 30th year, music’s biggest global celebration will be staged for the first time in Manchester’s Co-op Live, marking its epic return to the UK. Taking place in Manchester on Sunday, 10 November and hosted by global superstar Rita Ora, the 2024 MTV EMAs features a line-up of performances from global artists including Benson Boone, Raye, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims and The Warning.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will also be broadcast on Monday, 11 November on 10 Peach Comedy at 8.30pm and 10 at 11.10pm.

The Smurfs – Season 3 (13 Nov)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, season three of The Smurfs introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

Binge: best new shows

Rick Stein’s Cornwall – Season 3 (11 Nov)

Series. Stein takes us on a leisurely exploration of the English county Cornwall, celebrating its food, history, music, art and culture.

The World’s Deadliest Weather Caught On Camera – Season 2 (12 Nov)

Series. It’s all in the title, hey. Looking at how weather conditions affect people and the places they live around the globe. Starring Louis Mellis and Euan Macnaughton.

Women Make Film – Season 1 (14 Nov)

Documentary. A guided tour of how movies have been written and made as told by female filmmakers over the last hundred or so years. Starring Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda and Adjoa Andoh. Watch the trailer.

12 Puppies And Us – Season 1 (15 Nov)

Series. Following the ups, downs, paws, and roll-overs of a dozen puppies as they get to know their new furless families. Starring Rob Brydon and Louise Glazebrook.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Bad Sisters – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Silo – Season 2 (15 Nov)

Series. Season 2 introduces a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, as it continues the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Juliette is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash.

Disney+: best new shows

FX’s Say Nothing (14 Nov)

Series. FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Starring Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Anthony Boyle.

An Almost Christmas Story (15 Nov)

Animated film (2024). Moon, a curious young owl, finds herself trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on an adventure. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher and Jim Gaffigan. Watch the trailer.