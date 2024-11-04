New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, Stan, BritBox, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (7 Nov)

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North. Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson (7 Nov)

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on 16 November. Starring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Arcane – Season 2 (9 Nov)

Series. Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and Brett Tucker.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming

19-2, Seasons 1–4 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (4 Nov)

Series. This award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso.

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special – AMC+ (6 Nov)

Documentary. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. Two people got kidnapped. One lost his penis. No one got any money. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

Black Cab (8 Nov)

Film (2024). When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realise the driver has no intention of taking them home.

Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims? Starring Nick Frost.

Stan: new shows streaming

La Chimera (4 Nov)

Film (2023). English archaeologist (and recently released jailbird) Arthur reunited with his band of accomokices to loot and sell ancient treasures they find in Etruscan tombs. Directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Starring Josh O’Connor, Carol Duarte and Vincenzo Nemolato. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s five-star review of La Chimera:

‘Rohrwacher transports us to 1980s Italy to examine class, capitalism, and the fascinating yet ultimately bleak world of the ‘tombaroli’: graverobbers who sell their goods on the black market just to earn a living.

‘Our leading man Arthur (Josh O’Connor) is a British archaeologist who’s done hard time after getting involved in a network of graverobbers in Italy. These robbers steal and fence artefacts from the Etruscan period, most of which were left in tombs as offerings for spirits in the afterlife.

Arthur has been released from prison, but rather than denouncing his criminal ways, he gets right back into it.’ Read more …

The Mountain (9 Nov)

Film (2024). Three young people head off on an outdoor adventure as they seek solace under the watchful gaze of the Taranaki mountain (which may just help cure an illness). This New Zealand comedy drama is directed by Rachel House. Starring Elizabeth Atkinson, Terrence Daniel and Reuben Francis. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: new shows streaming

My King Charles (5 Nov)

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.

Ridley – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Series. Season 2 brings a range of thrilling mysteries and high emotional stakes as retired Detective Alex Ridley steps back into the role of consultant detective in a bid to help his former colleague, Carol Farman tackle a series of progressively more dangerous cases.

Ridley delves into each case and confronts the onslaught of external threats as he tries to protect an old friend, all while battling with his own inner turmoil. Starring Adrian Dunbar, Bronagh Waugh and George Bukhari. Watch the preview trailer.

Mr Turner (8 Nov)

Film (2014). A fictional look at the life of the famous British painter J.M.W. Turner as he takes a trip down memory lane and stops off for a bit to recall his romantic relationship with a seaside landlady. Directed by Mike Leigh. Starring Timothy Spall, Paul Jesson and Dorothy Atkinson.

The film has a 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the following Critics Consensus:

Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

USA Votes – Election Day (6 Nov)

Special. Who will win the race for the White House? Will Donald Trump win a second term, or will Kamala Harris become the USA’s first female president? Witness history in the making with comprehensive coverage from ABC News.

ScreenHub: How to watch the US Election in Australia – When America votes next week, we’ll start to see results from Wednesday afternoon. Here are the best places to watch. Read more …

Shetland – Season 8 (8 Nov)

A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder teams up with Tosh on a case that will test their fragile, new partnership. Starring Ahsley Jensen. Watch the trailer.

Live at The Malthouse – Season 1 (9 Nov)

Series. Taking place in one of Melbourne’s most iconic theatres, the Live At The Malthouse Standup Series showcases some of Australia’s best comedians in their hilarious individual stand-up specials.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Nick Knowles in South America (4 Nov)

Series. Nick Knowles embarks on another stunning adventure: a three-part journey that takes him from the mighty Andes all the way to Argentina. From the Andes Mountains, to Southern Patagonia, he delves into history and achievements of this vibrant continent. Watch the trailer.

Jamie’s Comfort Food – Season 1 (5 Nov)

Series. This new show embraces the ritual of cooking and dishes that will pick you up and raise your spirits. You’ll find nostalgic favourites, such as chicken kiev and bolognese ravioli, plus beautiful new classics from all over the world, as well as some insanely good, seriously naughty desserts, including scrumptious sticky toffee pudding and an epic pavlova with a bit of a twist.

Filmed at Jamie’s Essex home with friends and family, the series is brimming with inspirational dishes, epic flavour combinations and some seriously clever cooking

The Zelensky Story (5 Nov)

Series. With unique access to Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska and their inner circle, this is the extraordinary journey of a comedian who played the president in a hit TV show and then became the real president of his country. When fiction becomes reality, Zelensky undergoes a brutal initiation into the world of power-politics during meetings with Trump and Putin.

As the drumbeat of war grows louder, Zelensky faces questions about how prepared Ukraine is for war. The former entertainer then leads his country during a full-scale invasion, as he and his wife open up about living through it. Three episodes, weekly.

The Jury: Death on a Staircase (6 Nov)

What would you do if someone’s life was in your hands? In an Australian first, SBS Original The Jury: Death on the Staircase takes inspiration from a smash-hit format from Channel 4 in the UK to provide insight and analysis on how juries work. Trial by jury has been described as one of the most ‘venerated and venerable’ aspects of our justice system, but is it?

Over five unmissable episodes, the series re-enacts a real manslaughter trial with actors reciting real court transcripts word-for-word. But just as in a real court, the new jury is made up of 12 everyday Australians. The jurors reflect contemporary Australian society – a diverse range of ages, cultures, and life experiences.

Will they conclude the accused is an innocent man, or determine he is guilty? Will the new jury arrive at the same decision as the original trial? Weekly episodes.

History’s Greatest Escapes With Morgan Freeman – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Series. Hosted by the five-time Oscar nominee and one-time Oscar winning actor. This season, Freeman explores real life prison breaks that have captured the attention of the public as well as the authorities that tried to prevent them.

Famous escapes at Devil’s Island, during the Vietnam War, and at Sobibor Death Camp during WWII as well as other prison locations are recreated, with interviews from some of the prisoners themselves, their families, their cell mates and from the guards and prison employees that tried to prevent the escapes.

A League Of Their Own: South East Asia (8 Nov)

Series. Former England footballers Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards are embarking on a truly epic adventure across South East Asia. They will battle it out in head-to-head challenges set by Romesh Ranganathan to try and avoid the most dreaded forfeit yet.

Along the way they’ll be helped by their teammates’ Alan Carr, Big Zuu, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett.

This once-in-a-lifetime adventure starts in Singapore where they don Lycra to compete in synchronised swimming and take on a challenge set by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix circuit.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Citadel: Honey Bunny (7 Nov)

Series. This series fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon. Watch the trailer.

My Old Ass (7 Nov)

Film (2024). In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realises she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Starring Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of My Old Ass:

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (5 Nov)

Film (2023). While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. Watch the trailer.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3 (6 Nov)

Series. This popular animated show makes a splash with Season 3. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season features 18 half-hour episodes and four hour-long musical specials following Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (8 Nov)

Film (2023). Following a U.S. Naval First Officer standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardising the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund and Lewis Pullman.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (8 Nov)

Film (2024). Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows ChineseAmerican teenager Tom Lee, whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Starring Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

Binge: new shows streaming

The Day of the Jackal – Season 1 (7 Nov)

The hunter becomes the hunted in this thrilling new series inspired by the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name. Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne stars as the modern-day Jackal, an elusive and highly skilled assassin caught in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse with a British intelligence officer determined to bring him down. Strap in for a nail-biting ride. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Watch the trailer.

Junior Taskmaster – Season 1 (9 Nov)

Hosted by Rose Matafeo as the Taskmaster, this junior version of the comedic game show will feature contestants aged between 9 and 11. The first five episodes will each feature five new competitors, battling it out for the top two spots to move into a pair of semi-final episodes. The five highest-scoring contestants will then compete in the grand final.

Abigail (10 Nov)

Film (2024). Crims kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, then retreat to an isolated mansion, not knowing what they’ve let themselves in for. Starring Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevensand and Giancarlo Esposito.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Gangnam B-Side (6 Nov)

Series. In Gangnam, Seoul, Jae-Hee knows a secret about a series of disappearances but then vanishes herself. Detective Kang, outlaw Yoon, and Prosecutor Min pursue the truth for their own reasons. Starring Stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Ha Yoon-kyung. Watch the trailer.