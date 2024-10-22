Best five new shows to stream this week

Best five new shows to stream

1. Territory (Netflix – 24 Oct)

Territory. Image: Netflix. New shows to stream.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

2. Lioness – Season 2 (Paramount+ – 27 Oct)

Lioness. Image: Paramount+. New shows to stream.

Series. The return of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Kidman. Watch the trailer.

3. Dead & Buried (Stan – 24 Oct)

Dead & Buried. Image: Stan. New shows to stream.

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan. Watch the trailer.

4. What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6 (Binge – 22 Oct)

What We Do In The Shadows returns for Season 6. Image: Binge. New shows to stream.

Series. In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Starring Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou. Watch the trailer.

5. Before (25 Oct – Apple TV+)

Before. Image: Apple TV+. New shows to stream.

Series. An atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller following Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe and Rosie Perez. Watch the trailer.

More new shows to stream in October

28 October

Candice Renoir (Acorn TV & AMC+)

Candice Renoir: Corsica Special. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+. New shows to stream.

Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much? Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1 (ABC iview)

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1. Image: ABC iview. New shows to stream.

Series. A cooking show dedicated to creating delicious food. No matter your skill level, host Alice and her guest – who may not be able to cook toast – will inspire you to experiment in the kitchen. Watch the trailer.

Somebody Somewhere – Season 3 (Binge)

Series. Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds. Starring Bridget Everett. Watch the trailer

