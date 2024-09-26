Best new shows streaming October 2024: Netflix, AMC, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Amazon Prime, SBS, Disney and more …

New shows streaming this month

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder & AMC+)

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.

Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This ten-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded ‘on location’ challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping.

Joan (Stan)

Joan.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly. Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

Silent Witness – Seasons 22–25 (BritBox)

Series. This award-winning series follows forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic pathologist Jack Hogson as the pair uncover the mysterious goings-on behind a trail of murders and assassinations only to discover that the source of the murders might be closer to home than first anticipated. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Linten.

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

Challengers (Prime Video)



Challengers.

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

2 October: new shows streaming

Love is Blind – Season 7 (Netflix)

Series. New singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

Four Years Later (SBS On Demand)

Four Years Later.

Series. Can you find your way back to someone you love after being apart for so long? From Easy Tiger, the producers of The Twelve and Colin from Accounts, and created by Mithila Gupta, comes Four Years Later. Set across the two vastly different worlds of India and Australia, this intimate and compelling eight-part series delves into the complex ways love can change over time and distance. Starring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh as Sridevi and Yash, who must endure four years apart right after their wedding when Yash lands a highly coveted medical traineeship in Australia. Supporting cast includes Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb,, Roy Joseph and Luke Arnold. Read more on ScreenHub.

Where’s Wanda? (Apple TV+)

Series. Apple’s first German-language series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be. Starring Carolin Karnuth, Heike Makatsch and Robert Maaser. Watch the trailer.

Me & Mickey – Season 3 (Disney+)

Animated series. Mickey Mouse talks about everyday topics, inviting preschoolers to laugh and play along with games and challenges.

3 October: new shows streaming

Heartstopper – Season 3 (Netflix)

Heartstopper Season 3.

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Read more on ScreenHub.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (Netflix)

TV animated special. The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Starring Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mallory Low.

House of Spoils (Prime Video)

Film (2024). House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering. Starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed. Watch the trailer.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3 (Prime Video)

Series. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria. Starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson.

Aussie Shore – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Reality series. The first Australian iteration of the hit international Shores franchise. Eleven ‘unapologetically wild, sexy, hilarious, authentic and confident singletons come together as one big dysfunctional family and call Cairns, North Queensland their home for the most unforgettable and unfiltered summer of their lives’. As House Boss, Charlotte Crosby will help them navigate the highs and lows of living, working and partying together. Watch the trailer.

Last Days of the Space Age (Disney+)

Last Days of the Space Age.

Series. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. A global beauty pageant is converging on a small town, and for three families, the drama unfolding on the world stage is nothing compared to what they’re going through. Tony and Judy are married and sit on opposite sides of an ugly power strike. Their youngest daughter Mia is going off the rails, while their eldest, Tilly, has her head in the stars. The Biu family grapple with the fate of their son, whose life hangs in the balance. For the Wilberforces, the threat of prejudice proves the flashpoint for monumental change. And Tony’s brother Mick forges an alliance with the USSR pageant contestant, not to mention her KGB minder. The stage is set for a moment in history which will push these families past their limits. Starring Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell and Deborah Mailman. Watch the trailer.

Hold Your Breath (Disney+)

Film (2024). Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work. As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one? Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

4 October: new shows streaming

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder & AMC+)

The popular film anthology features six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include: Stork, directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart; Fur Babies, written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long; Live and Let Dive, Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner; Dream Girl, directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson; Stowaway, directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan; and a special presentation by Jay Cheel.

CURSES! – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Series. Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven belong to a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe, which saw their father, Alex, turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, Season 2 picks up with Alex rejoining the family as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn’t seem quite right, the family must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor. Starring the voices of Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott and Rhys Darby.

7 October: new shows streaming

The Menedez Brothers (Netflix)

Series. In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Starring Robert J. Thompson, Pamela Bozanich and Hazel Thornton.

The Night Caller (Acorn TV & AMC+)

The Night Caller.

Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed. Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’.

8 October: new shows streaming

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Ali Wong: Single Lady.

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Starring Ali Wong.

The Wedding Singer (Stan)

Film (1998). A singer and a waitress are engaged to the wrong people … but what if they found each other. Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Britain’s Scenic Railways (BritBox)

Series. Traversing tantalising mountains and splendid shorelines, enjoy the luscious landscapes that can be seen during a selection of Britain’s most scenic railway journeys. Starring Bill Paterson, Alex Hunter and Mike Maher.

9 October: new shows streaming

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (ABC iview)

Buzzers ready, Australia – it’s time to play hard. With Tom Gleeson.

Question Everything – Season 4 (ABC iview)

News has broken. Our comedians pick up the pieces. Join Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and a cast of Australia’s best and brightest as they go beyond the headlines to discover that no news is good news.

La Máquina (Disney+)

La Máquina.

Series. An ageing boxer gets a chance to return to the ring after his manager secures one last shot at a title. But in getting there, they have to contend first with a mysterious underworld force and the boxer’s ailing mind. Starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González.

10 October: new shows streaming

The Tailor of Sin City (AMC+)

Series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Shetland – Season 8 (BritBox)

Shetland Season 8.

Series. The award-winning crime drama set in the remote Scottish Shetland Islands returns. Policing in the ultra-remote communities found in the northern Scottish Shetland islands requires both grit and ingenuity. Season 8 sees a brand new leading character to keep viewers captivated. Watch Detective Investigator Ruth Calder as she is challenged to head up a tricky London gangland murder investigation that takes her back to her childhood hometown in the Shetland Islands. Starring Ashley Jensen, Phyllis Logan and Dawn Steele.

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11 (ABC iview)

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11.

New host Anthony Burke charts the journeys of some of the country’s most imaginative and ambitious architectural trailblazers as they push their finances and their families to the limit in their quest to create spectacular homes. Watch the trailer.

Citadel: Diana (Prime Video)

Citadel: Diana.

Series. Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi. Watch the trailer.

The Sandhamn Murders – Season 10 (SBS On Demand)

Series. It’s now been a few months since Alexander’s accident – he’s started rehab, but is still in pain. He decides to move in with Nora, much to her delight, but in the meantime stays at a rehab clinic. After meeting a disgruntled patient, he agrees to swap rooms with him; the next morning he’s awakened by a scream. In the room Alexander was meant to be staying in, lies the other patient, dead. Did someone mean to kill Alexander instead? So begins a new mystery in this cosy crime series, based on Viveca Sten’s popular novels. Starring Alexandra Rapaport, Jakob Cedergren and Jonas Malmsjö. Swedish with English subtitles.

11 October: new shows streaming

Lonely Planet (Netflix)

Film At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif.

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Disclaimer.

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

The Last of the Sea Women (Apple TV+)

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood. Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.

Daddy’s Head (Shudder & AMC+)

Film. In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father.

Lost Treasures Of Ancient Rome – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Follow teams of archaeologists across the world as they embark on a new season of excavations exploring the secrets of life in the Roman Empire. From the ruins of Pompeii to the sands of Petra and the bustling streets of Rome, they’re on a mission to discover the treasures of this ancient civilization.

Castle Secrets (SBS On Demand)

Series. Around the globe, imposing structures stand tall against time. As the world moves forward, they remain silent sentinels, guardians of ancient lives lived. But now, their mysteries and secrets will be silent no more … What if these walls could talk? What secrets could these castles reveal?

SpongeBob SquarePants Kreepaway Kamp (Paramount+)

Special animated feature. The landmark 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continues with this all-new Halloween special. The one-hour feature sees fan-favourite characters reuniting at Kamp Koral, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Bubble Bass, Kevin C. Cucumber, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff, and more. While at the reunion, the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.

12 October: new shows streaming

The Matrix Resurrections (Stan)

Film (2021). The return to the world – or worlds – of The Matrix, where the white rabbit needs to be followed once more. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Teenage Boss: Next Level – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

15 October: new shows streaming

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution (SBS On Demand)

Red Flag: Music's Failed Revolution.

Documentary series. It’s the new millennium and music is facing an existential threat: illegal piracy. Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of the Aussie start up, Guvera, that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery. Through exclusive interviews, never-before seen footage and photographs, archive and dramatic reenactments, the series charts the spectacular rise and fall of Guvera – once nicknamed the ‘iTunes Killer’ – which once had A-list superstars like Alice Cooper and Mos Def lining up behind it with one mission: to destroy internet piracy. Fennell is joined by the Australian musician Ben Lee. Watch the trailer.

NCIS: Origins – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. Paramount+’s NCIS portfolio is expanding, with brand new prequel series NCIS: Origins. The series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Plus, there’s even more NCIS action this month as the platform welcomes NCIS – Season 22. The all-new season will also be available to stream from 15 October, with episodes dropping weekly.

16 October: new shows streaming

The Diplomat (UK) – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. In this six-parter, The six-part series, two Barcelona Consul colleagues strive to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city. Starring Sophie Rundle and Steven Cree.

Shrinking – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 2.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

FBI: Most Wanted – S6; FBI – S7; FBI: International – S4 (Paramount+)

Series. New seasons ahoy from the popular CBS crime drama franchise, FBI. From 16 October, FBI: Most Wanted – Season 6, FBI – Season 7, and FBI: International – Season 4 will be available to stream with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

17 October: new shows streaming

Thou Shalt Not Steal (Stan)

Though Shalt Not Steal.

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

Ginger and The Vegesaurs: Tricks and Treats – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Ginger and the baby Pea-Rexes have their plans thwarted when a large Pumpkinsaurus blocks their way into the Spooky Forest.

Play School: The Not Too Spooky Special (ABC iview)

Join Eddie, Rachael and Matt for The Not Too Spooky Special! They’ll be sharing spooky stories, wearing spooky costumes and making a spooky potion … but not too spooky!

Fallen (SBS On Demand)

Series. From the makers of The Bridge and starring Sofia Helin. Police inspector Iris had worked at the NOA in Stockholm for over 20 years when her husband Christian was shot dead. Reeling from the tragedy and furious that the case remains unsolved, she leaves Stockholm and becomes the new head of the Cold Case team in Malmö. When a skull is found in the forest and linked to a cold case, Iris is called in to investigate. But with the discovery, ominous questions as to the identity of the killer are raised – what is the truth, and how far will Iris go to find it?

The Greatest Little Club On Earth (Paramount+)

Documentary. This film navigates the rise, falls and rejuvenation of the Central Coast Mariners, a sports club anchored in its past success, community expectation and a unrivalled talent development pathway. From the little club that could, to the team that did, and the darker periods in between, the boardroom now becomes the battlefield, as new ownership empowers the Central Coast Mariners club to regain its glorious past, as well as writing its own narrative for a successful future. Directed by Nick Piper.

Matlock – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Matlock.

Series. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanour to win cases. After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock uses her unassuming demeanour to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P Marshall.

18 October: new shows streaming

MadS (Shudder & AMC+)

Film. Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies. Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night.

Passenger (BritBox)

Passenger.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly.

Nolly (ABC iview)

Series. Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Con O’Neill and Augustus Prew.

The Office (Prime Video)

Hannah Howard as Felicity Ward in The Office.

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson.

Elsbeth – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Astute but unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni is back for more crime-solving adventures in New York City. Using her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD, Elsbeth has begun to acclimate to the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers of New York City, slowly embracing her new identity as a true New Yorker. But her roots in Chicago linger, hinting that some unfinished business may come back to haunt her. Season 2 welcomes new guest stars including Vanessa Williams and Pamela Adlon. Produced by CBS Studios, Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Starring Carrie Preston.

Ghosts – Season 4 (Paramount+)

Ghosts.

Series. The return of the single-camera comedy series, in which Samantha and Jay decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast – only to discover it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Season 4 features new guest stars – Mary Holland as Puritan ghost Patience, and Dean Norris as Samantha’s father, Frank. Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Rivals (Disney+)

Series. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the series follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara, who is caught in the crossfire. Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanising Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Claire Rushbrook.

19 October: new shows streaming

New Leash on Life – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. Dog expert Laura V and comedian Joel Creasey join forces to rescue dogs and pair them with families seeking pets.

Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher (SBS On Demand)

As the 40th anniversary of the Brighton Bomb looms, this feature-length documentary includes

new and exclusive testimony from some of those who were there, and those who were involved in the

atrocity. This film includes the testimony of those whose lives were profoundly affected, some of them speaking publicly for the first time.

So Long, Marianne (SBS On Demand)

So Long, Marianne.

Series. So Long, Marianne tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s. There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets, and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives. Staring Alex Wolff as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv, Noah Taylor and Peter Stormare.

Fire Country – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Fire Country – Season 3.

Series. Following Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program in his small Northern California hometown, where he and his fellow inmates work alongside elite firefighters to put out deadly wildfires. Picking up after the Season 2 cliffhanger finale, the team immediately jumps in to help victims when a helicopter crash ignites chaos during Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. Starring Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro and Jordan Calloway.

20 October: new shows streaming

Spicks and Specs – Season 11

Spicks and Specks is back! Host Adam Hills will bring alive the sounds of music trivia on Australia’s most popular music quiz show. And see that girl Myf Warhurst steal the scene, opposite Alan Brough.

Fisk – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Fisk Season 3.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. Read more on ScreenHub.

Plum (ABC iview)

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. Read more on ScreenHub.

21 October: new shows streaming

Whistable Pearl – Season 3 (Acorn TV & AMC+)

Whistable Pearl Season 3.

Series. The Whitstable Pearl is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) returns to Whitstable, reenergised, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers.

22 October: new shows streaming

Detectorists – Seasons 1–3 (BritBox)

Series. Two eccentric metal detector enthusiasts spend their time trying to detect a fortune hidden just underground. Starring Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling.

Poppa’s House – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. The Wayans family returns to TV sitcoms in the all-new CBS multi-cam comedy Poppa’s House. In the hilarious new series, happily-divorced legendary talkradio host Poppa is challenged at work by a new female co-host and at home, still parenting his adult son, who tries to pursue his passion while being a good father and husband. Starring the real-life father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

23 October: new shows streaming

Bosch – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Series. LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch investigated his mother’s murder for years, but was unable to bring the killer to justice in the end. The ugly truth behind that case has only left him more tense and restless. Now, Bosch’s teenage daughter, Maddie, has come to live with him and ushered into his personal life the everyday responsibilities of being a single father. Meanwhile, Bosch remains a tenacious cop who struggles to attain justice in an imperfect system. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. Starring Titus Welliver.

24 October: new shows streaming

Territory (Netflix)

Territory.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

Dead & Buried (Stan)

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan.

Dalgliesh – Season 2 (BritBox)

Dalgliesh S2.

Series. A TV adaptation of PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder. But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer.

Canary Black (Prime Video)

Film (2024). A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Saffron Burrows and Rupert Friend.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5 (Paramount+)

Animated series. In the fifth and final season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing space potholes – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

25 October: new shows streaming

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 (Netflix)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2.

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.

Azrael (Shudder & AMC+)

Film. In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving.

Before (Apple TV+)

Before.

Series. An atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller following Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe and Rosie Perez.

Tú también lo harías (Apple TV+)

Series. An armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers, setting a couple of detectives and former lovers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. This lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it. Starring Pablo Molinero, Ana Polvorosa and Paco Tous.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Disney+)

Film (2024). Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

27 October: new shows streaming

Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax (Stan)

Series. Featuring exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett, this docuseries chronicles the behind the scenes manoeuvring and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.

Lioness – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Lioness.

Series. The return of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Kidman. Watch the trailer.

28 October: new shows streaming

Candice Renoir (Acorn TV & AMC+)

Candice Renoir: Corsica Special.

‘Halloween’ Feature Length Special. Now a financial investigator, Candice is bored out of her mind. With Halloween approaching, she accompanies Antoine to pick pumpkins on a farm with his daughter, Suzanne. Attracted by a marmalade shop run by a witch, Candice forgets to watch over Suzanne and, a few seconds later, the child is kidnapped by Jack O’ Lantern, the scarecrow from the field. There are numerous tracks but Candice, frustrated to no longer be a field investigator, can only act in secret. Plus: Corsica’ Feature Length Special. Following their non-proposal, Candice and Antoine go on a honeymoon in Corsica. They spent their savings on a dream stay in a luxurious hotel on a beach with turquoise waters. During dinner, a man notices Candice in her pretty flowered dress and her bright laugh – but perhaps the attention is a little too much? Antoine gets into a fight with a man he thinks is a flirt, and the couple spends the night apart, deciding to go home. But the next day, the pseudo flirt is found dead in the trunk of the car.

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1 (ABC iview)

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1.

Series. A cooking show dedicated to creating delicious food. No matter your skill level, host Alice and her guest – who may not be able to cook toast – will inspire you to experiment in the kitchen. Watch the trailer.

29 October: new shows streaming

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

30 October: new shows streaming

Time Cut (Netflix)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Exorcism (Shudder & AMC+)

Film. Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Watch the trailer.

Max & The Midknights – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Animated series. A faraway kingdom holds fantastical, heartfelt, and humorous journeys in this all-new CG-animated. Based on the bestselling children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, the show follows an adventurous ten-year-old named Max who embarks on a quest with her newfound friends to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from ominous forces.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney+)

Series. In this spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers – Justin Russo. Starring David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos nd Alkaio Thiele.

31 October: new shows streaming

The Diplomat – Season 2 (Netflix)

The Diplomat – Season 2.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell.

Poltergeist (Stan)

Film (2015). Apparitions in a haunted house take a family’s youngest daughter captive – and they need to rescue her. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kennedi Clements.

Rillington Place (BritBox)

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton.

The Gone (SBS On Demand)

The Gone.

Series. This taut mystery drama follows Dublin-based Theo Richter, an Irish Special Branch detective, as he heads to New Zealand to help search for two young Irish tourists who have vanished without a trace. They’ve gone missing from Mount Affinity, a picturesque rural town with a dark history of disappearance and death that has recently become home to supposedly altruistic tech conglomerate Houkura – dividing the local population. This will be Richter’s last case as he’s just announced his early retirement, surprising his colleagues. Starring Richard Flood, Acushla-Tara Kupe and Carolyn Bracken.