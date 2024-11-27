Best 6 new shows to stream this week

Best 6 new shows to stream

1) The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd – 25 Nov (SBS On Demand)

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd. Image: SBS On Demand. Best 6 new shows.

Series. This smart and entertaining series promises to dig up (some of) the weirdest people, places, objects and events in human history. Presented by legendary actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd – which is maybe the greatest selling point of the show.

Episode One explores the Lake Michigan Triangle and many other wild and weird places, including a creepy doll-filled island, caves that harbour deadly viruses, and the (supposedly) most haunted place in the US. Watch the trailer.

2) Midsomer Murders, Season 23 – 25 Nov (BritBox)

Midsomer Murders Season 23. Image: BritBox. Best 6 new shows.

Series. And … we’re back with everyone’s favourite veteran Chief Inspector and his young colleague as they investigate (even more) murders in and around Midsomer County – I mean, how can it be considered cosy crime when SO MANY MURDERS have been committed?

Let’s face it, if you haven’t watched it in any of the years since it premiered in the late nineties, you’re probably not going to start now – but you might, right?

In episode 1 of Season 23, a survivalist is found murdered in his bombproof shelter, unraveling a dark conspiracy that shows how far people will go to escape the end of the world. Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark and Barry Jackson. Watch the trailer.

3) Get Millie Black, Season 1 – 26 Nov (Binge/ HBO)

Get Millie Black. Image: Binge. Best 6 new shows.

Series. This new drama follows an ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black who returns to Kingston, Jamaica, to work for missing persons. She soon finds herself on a quest to save a sister who won’t be saved, to find a boy who can’t be found, and to solve an earth-shattering case that proves almost as tough to crack as she is. Looks great!

Starring Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. Watch the trailer.

4) Hunters, Seasons 1–2 – 28 Nov (Stan)

Hunters, Season 1. Image: Prime/ Stan. Best 6 new shows.

Series. It’s the late 1970s in New York, and a young Jewish man joins a crew of Nazi hunters who are fighting a secret war against Nazi officials who are trying to create the Fourth Reich. Starring whoo-ah Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

5) The Agency, Season 1 – 30 Nov (Paramount+)

The Agency – Season 1. Image: Paramount+. Best 6 new shows.

Series. A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

His career, real identity and mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Katherine Waterston. Watch the trailer.

6) Vera, Season 5 – 30 Nov (ABC iview)

Vera Season 5. Image: ABC iview. Best 6 new shows.

Series. Another for the cosy crime aficionados, this time in leafy green Northumberland. DCI Vera Stanhope returns to face a number of daunting cases aided by troubled new recruit DS Aiden Healy. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones. Watch the trailer.