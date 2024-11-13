Best 5 new shows to stream this week

Best 5 new shows to stream

1) Yellowstone, Season 5, Part 2 – 11 Nov (Stan)

Yellowstone. Image: Stan. New shows to stream.

Series. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid a whole slew of shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and America’s first national park. ​

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. If you’re new to it, and have some time to spare, Seasons 1 to 5 (Part 1) are also available to stream on Stan. Watch the trailer.

2) Bad Sisters, Season 2 – 13 Nov (Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. New shows to stream.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Season 1 is also available on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer.

3) Cross, Season 1 – 14 Nov (Prime Video)

Cross, Season 1. Image: Prime Video. New shows to stream.

Series. This crime thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill. Watch the trailer.

4) My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 – 14 Nov (SBS On Demand)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows to stream.

Series. This fourth season (in Italian with subtitles) delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel, and her tumultuous relationship with Nino.

She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient to Pietro’s parents. Amid motherhood and career demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighbourhood. They must now navigate new and formidable challenges – clashing, confronting, and supporting each other along the way. The previous seasons are also available to stream on SBS On Demand. Watch the trailer.

5) The Braxtons – 15 Nov (AMC+)

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+. New shows to stream.

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were? Watch the trailer.