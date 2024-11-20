Best 5 new shows streaming this week

1) Landman, Season 1 – 18 Nov (Paramount+)

Landman – Season 1. Image: Paramount+. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the (not controversial in the least given the state of the planet) world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore. Watch the trailer.

2) Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 – 18 Nov (Binge)

Dune: Prophesy. Image: Binge. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. You’ve seen the film, and the other film, and the other one, and maybe even read the book. Now, get lost (again) in Frank Herbert’s expansive sci-fi ‘Duniverse’, 10,000 years before the events of the first film. Inspired by the novel Sisterhood Of Dune, this limited new series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they establish the Bene Gesserit order to influence the Imperium’s most powerful houses and shape the future of all humankind. Starring Emily Watson and Travis Kimmel. Watch the trailer.

3) Solar System with Brian Cox – 19 Nov (ABC iview)

Solar System with Brian Cox. Image: Nick Gaven/BBC Studios. Streaming on ABC iview. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. In this BBC Studios show, Professor Brian Cox takes us on a voyage across the Solar System (i.e. talks over some really cool graphics of the Solar System when not delivering pieces-to-camera in front of cool locations that are strictly-speaking unnecessary but give us something nice to look at while the science bakes our hippy noodles), revealing new discoveries, spectacular wonders and mysterious phenomena on the worlds that orbit the sun. Watch the trailer.

4) Interior Chinatown – 19 Nov (Disney+)

Interior Chinatown. Image: Disney+. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, this new show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story.

When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight. Starring Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng.

ScreenHub: Interior Chinatown: trailer released for Taika Waititi-produced Disney+ series

5) Cruel Intentions – 21 Nov (Amazon Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions. Image: Prime Video. 5 new shows streaming.

Series. This adaptation takes place at an elite Washington D.C. college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States. Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith and Sara Silva. Watch the trailer.