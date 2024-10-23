Interior Chinatown: trailer released for Taika Waititi-produced Disney+ series

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for its upcoming original series, Interior Chinatown.

Premiering on 19 November 2024, the ten-episode limited streaming series features an ensemble cast led by Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, and Chloe Bennet.

The show is helmed by Taika Waititi, who directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer alongside Charles Yu, the creator and showrunner.

Interior Chinatown is adapted from Yu’s critically acclaimed, award-winning novel of the same name. The story follows Willis Wu (played by Yang), a background character in the fictional police procedural Black & White.

As Willis navigates his unglamorous role as a waiter in Chinatown, he dreams of stepping into the spotlight and becoming the lead character of his own life. When he accidentally witnesses a crime, he is drawn into a larger conspiracy, forcing him to confront both a tangled web of criminal activity and his family’s hidden past.

Watch the new trailer for Interior Chinatown

The cast also includes Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin.

Produced by 20th Television, the series promises an ‘inventive blend of humour, drama, and cultural commentary’.

Interior Chinatown was written in 2020, and is Charles Yu’s second novel. It won the 202 National Book Award for Fiction, and was shortlisted for the Prix Médicis étranger. The book is written in a screenplay format.

Interior Chinatown premieres on Disney+ on 19 November.

