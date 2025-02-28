Best 5 new films added to Stan this week

We’ve rounded up the best five films added to Stan this week, from bombastic Irish flick Kneecap to must-see Australian drama Animal Kingdom.
New films on Stan this week:
Kneecap
When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue.
Watch the trailer for Kneecap
Director: Rich Peppiatt
Cast: Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí
Classification: MA
Country: Ireland/UK
Runtime: 105 mins
In three words: bawdy, rambunctious, exhilirating
Kneecap film review: top showcase of the hip hop trio’s talents
A Quiet Place
A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.
Watch the trailer for A Quiet Place
Director: John Krasinski
Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 mins
In three words: terrifying, pulsating, groundbreaking
Bombshell
Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.
Watch the trailer for Bombshell
Director: Jay Roach
Cast: Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman
Classification: M
Country: USA/Canada
Runtime: 109 mins
In three words: scandalous, feminist, powerful
Some Like It Hot
Two musicians witness a mob hit and struggle to find a way out of the city before they are found by the gangsters. Their only opportunity is to join an all-girl band as they leave on a tour. To make their getaway they must first disguise themselves as women, then keep their identities secret and deal with the problems this brings – such as an attractive bandmate and a very determined suitor.
Watch the trailer for Some Like It Hot
Director: Billy Wilder
Cast: Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, Marilyn Monroe
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 122 mins
In three words: hilarious, surprising, fun
Animal Kingdom
Joshua ‘J’ is taken in by his extended family after his mother dies of an overdose. The clan, ruled by J’s scheming grandmother, is heavily involved in criminal activities, and J is soon indoctrinated into their way of life. But J is given a chance to take another path when a cop seeks to help him.
Watch the trailer for Animal Kingdom
Director: David Michôd
Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Guy Pearce
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 113 mins
In three words: intriguing, violent, tense
ScreenHub: Streaming March 2025: new shows & films on Netflix, AMC, BritBox, Prime, Apple, Disney, SBS & more