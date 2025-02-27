Streaming March 2025: new shows & films on Netflix, AMC, BritBox, Prime, Apple, Disney, SBS & more

Streaming March 2025

Netflix: streaming March

WWE Elimination Chamber: 2025 (2 March)

WWE Elimination Chamber: 2025. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Live on March 2, 2025 @ 11:00AM AEDT. WWE Superstars compete against heated rivals with title opportunities on the line inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 (7 March)

Series. Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula 1’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Plankton: The Movie (7 March)

Film (2025). Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand – and decides to destroy the world without him.

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 (13 March)

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Series. A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Starring Jessica Almenäs.

The Electric State (14 March)

Electric State. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander.

The Residence (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Watch the trailer.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix. Streaming March.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

AMC+: streaming March

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (3 March)

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2. Image: AMC+. Streaming March.

When a massive fire engulfs the small town of Eden, a fateful chain of events is triggered and Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Jessie (Kylie Fisher) and Khaya (Tony Kgoroge) get dragged into a multiple murder investigation that unearths the town’s darkest secrets.

Arcadian – AMC+ & Shudder (7 March)

Film (2024). In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive. Starring Nicolas Cage.

Dark Winds Season 3 – AMC+ (9 March)

Dark Winds Season 3. Image: AMC+. Streaming March.

Series. The expanded third season of the critically acclaimed drama, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Watch the trailer.

The Gone Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 March)

Series. Having solved the case of a missing Irish couple, Detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is about to leave Mt Affinity and board a plane back home to Ireland, when he discovers that Irish journalist Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) has gone missing. He pairs up once more with Kiwi Detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe), who leads a desperate search for Aileen.

When it appears that Aileen went missing while chasing a lead on the town’s historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse, with the ‘Goatman’ who is back and more dangerous than ever.

Love After Lockup Season 1 – AMC+ (13 March)

Love After Lockup. Image: AMC+. Streaming March.

Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’, including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

The newly free ex-cons are lucky enough to walk into the open arms of their loved one but will also deal with the difficulties of reentry; including temptations in the outside world, rules and regulations due to parole, difficulties of job hunting with a rap sheet, and of course judgement from family and friends.

Wicked City Seasons 1 & 2– AMC+ (18 March)

Wicked City Season 1. Image: AMC+. Streaming March.

Series. Five urban witches push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden.

While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death.

The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side.

Love After Lockup Season 2A – AMC+ (20 March)

Series. Return of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

Blood Axe Wound – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Abbie Bladecut is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut, has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers.

But as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction. Starring Molly Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sari Arambulo.

The Eclipse – AMC+ & Acorn TV (24 March)

The Eclipse. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming March.

Series. In France’s high plateau of Aubrac, a harsh and windswept countryside, 17-year-old Luca accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Nour during an evening eclipse. When he goes for help, the young woman disappears. Manue and Johanna, both local cops and mothers of the children involved in the tragedy, lead the investigation within a changing farming community.

As they unearth conflicts of interest and family secrets, the investigation gradually impacts their own families. Starring Marion Genet and Claire Keim.

Love After Lockup Season 2B – AMC+ (27 March)

Series. Season 2B of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – AMC+ & Shudder (28 March)

Film (2024). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorising the home with a sadistic game called The Rule of Jenny Pen while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror.

BritBox: streaming March

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland (3 March)

Series. in this travel documentary series, actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming step back in time to return to their Scottish roots, taking to the roads in a motorhome as they make their way through Scotland’s stunning Highlands.

The Hardacres (5 March)

The Hardacres. Image: BritBox. Streaming March.

Series. This period drama from the makers of All Creatures Great and Small follows the ambitious Hardacres family as they adapt from living on a grimy fish dock to a sprawling country Yorkshire estate, chronicling the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire. With their newfound wealth, the Hardacres must make a new life in their new home, and navigate the world of aristocrats and high society.

Starring Claire Cooper, Julie Graham, Liam McMamahon and Adam Little.

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors (10 March)

Series. A chance to pull back the musty but expensive curtains and have a sneaky peek at King Henry VIII’s royal palace on the Thames. This series features the people who look after the palace and its surrounds, as well as catering for its many tourist visitors.

Doc Martin – Season 10 (13 March)

Doc Martin Season 10. Image: BritBox. Streaming March.

Series. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play everybody’s favourite grumpy medic for the last time. At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP. This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning.

Starring Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Eileen Atkins and Ian McNeice. Watch the trailer.

Great Canal Journeys – Seasons 7–8 (17 March)

Series. Get your (moderate) sea legs ready as Timothy West and Prunella Scales float merrily along picturesque British and European canals.

Silent Witness – Season 28 (20 March)

Silent Witness Season 28. Image: BritBox. Streaming March.

Series. Emilia Fox returns for her 20th season as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson, and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before.

Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane.

Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills.

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (24 March)

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK. Image: BritBox. Streaming March.

Series. A never-before seen look into the real-life criminal investigations of the UK’s most talented sleuths. A high-octane crime drama that follows an elite team of undercover agents from the UK’s Special Operations Division as they tackle the country’s most dangerous and complex criminal cases, using cutting-edge tactics and facing life-or-death decisions to bring justice to those who they are above the law.

Prime Video: streaming March

2025 ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy

Semi Finals (4 & 5 March) | Final (9 March)

The 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy continues, as cricket’s global powerhouses battle it out in Pakistan and the UAE, with all matches beginning at 8.00pm AEDT.

Every moment is live and exclusive on Prime Video, including the Semi-Finals, before the first winners of the Champions Trophy in eight years are crowned when the Final is held on 9 March. Looking to catch up on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy action? Customers have a choice of 10 or 25 minute highlights on Prime Video exclusively, or a full match replay from the first ball available immediately after the match has finished.

Picture This (6 March)

Picture This. Image: Prime Video. Streaming March.

Film (2025). In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the Australian Amazon Original, Five Blind Dates.

Starring Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee. Watch the trailer.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Streaming March.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski.

F*** Marry Kill (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

Knuckles Season 1

Knuckles. Image: Prime Video. Streaming March.

Series. This live-action series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video. Streaming March.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Streaming March.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

The Crow (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.

SBS On Demand: streaming March

Paramount+: streaming March

PAW Patrol Season 11 (1 March)

Series for children. No job is too big, no pup is too small! PAW Patrol is on a roll this March bringing all new adventures. Follow tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder and our favourite heroic rescue pups as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby Season 1 (5 March)

Series. Charlotte Crosby is back in a new spin-off four-part series. Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby provides an intimate look at Charlotte Crosby’s life as she navigates her second pregnancy, balancing motherhood, her television career and personal challenges.

The Tiny Chef Show Season 3 (6 March)

The Tiny Chef Show. Image: Paramount+. Streaming March.

Series. The Tiny Chef Show follows media sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be.

In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight (8 March)

Docuseries. To coincide with International Women’s Day, this unique anthology of five compelling short films spanning countries, continents, and cultures, In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight delves into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life defining moments, whether by choice or circumstance.

The collection tells the unexpected, unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment.

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party (12 March)

Music Documentary. The cult classic 80s film from Academy Award® winning director Cameron Crowe makes its return as newly remastered version nearly 40 years after its MTV debut.

A fun, candid, fast-paced and musically rich ride with one of America’s greatest rock & roll bands, a time capsule of the dawn of the MTV era and a rare, shining glimpse into Tom Petty’s lasting creative genius.

Asteroid City (15 March)

Film (2023). Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a junior Stargazer / Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright.

Happy Face Season 1 (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+. Streaming March.

Series. This series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Watch the trailer.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming March on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

ScreenHub: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

Strays (22 March)

Film (2023). When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realises he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Midas Man (29 March)

Midas Man. Image: Signature Entertainment. Streaming March on Paramount+.

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook.

Disney+: streaming March

Daredevil: Born Again (5 March)

Series. In this Marvel series, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Watch the trailer.

Deli Boys (6 March)

Deli Boys. Image: Disney+. Streaming March.

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up. Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert.

Memes & Nightmares (15 March)

Film (2024). NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms.

Good American Family (19 March)

Good American Family. Image: Disney+. Streaming March.

Series. Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom. Starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (19 March)

Animated series. Kai, Lys and Nubs are apprentices sent by Master Yoda to train at the Jedi temple on the planet Tenoo. They go on adventures aboard the ship piloted by the skilled Nash and her droid RJ-83.

O’Dessa (20 March)

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (24 March)

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

Beyblade X (26 March)

Animated series. A young boy aims to be a professional Beyblade player, and tries to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (28 March)

Film (2025). Follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

Apple TV+: streaming March

Dope Thief (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming in March.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This crime drama is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig.

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

BE@RBRICK. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming in March.

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song.

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming in March.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with guest star appearance from Bryan Cranston and.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

Side Quest (26 March)

Side Quest. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming in March.

Series. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series is from creators Katie McElhenney, Ashly Burch and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

Stan: streaming March

Thelma & Louise (1 March)

Film (1991). Two women set out on a road trip, which then turns into a terrifying escape trip.

Directed by Ridley Scott. Starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2 March)

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. Image: Stan. Streaming March.

Series. Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane travelling from Guatemala to the US crashes.

One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before they too fall victim to the killer.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (7 march)

Series. Slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller) and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive.

Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amid the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are.

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm (9 March)

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm. Image: Stan. Streaming March.

Documentary. Filmed over the course of the 2024 NRL season, this feature-length documentary takes fans inside the Melbourne Storm’s inner sanctum, offering unprecedented access with the club and its highly lauded leader, coach Craig Bellamy.

Amid a season that featured stunning highs and heartbreaking lows, the documentary peels back the layers of Bellamy’s persona, revealing the man behind the fire – more than the emotion-fuelled figure often seen in the coach’s box.

The Apprentice (9 March)

Film (2024)/ A young man takes over his father’s real-estate business in 1970s and 80s New York, and gets a helping hand from an infamous lawyer who helps him turn this young man into a notorious legend. Based on true events. Can you guess who it’s about yet?

Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan. Streaming March.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion (11 March)

Film (2023). In this biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz.

Long Bright River (13 March)

Long Bright River. Image: Stan. Streaming March.

Series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the New York Times bestselling novel bu Liz Moore, this eight-part series tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

When a series of murders begin, Mickey realises her personal history might be related to the case. ​

Happy Valley Season 3 (16 March)

Series. We’re back in Yorkshire, England, for the continuation of this crime drama focusing on the life and work ups and downs of Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Starring Sarah lancashire and James Norton.

Mississippi Burning (18 March)

Film (1988). In this suspense mystery, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

Gangs of London Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Anyone can fall as chaos erupts in London. After a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries.

When Harry Met Sally… (27 March)

Film (1989). Harry and Sally have known each other for years, and are very good friends, but they fear sex would ruin the friendship.

Directed by Rob Reiner. Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

The Good Doctor Season 7 (31 March)

Series. The return of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, who was recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff.