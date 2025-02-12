Best 15 films streaming now on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, SBS, Paramount+, Prime & Apple TV+

15 fabulous films have just been added to streaming services like Stan, Binge, SBS, Netflix, Apple TV and Prime Video. Take a look and add them to your watchlist before they’re gone:
15 films streaming now
1) Moonstruck (1987) – streaming on Stan
Directed by Norman Jewison
37-year-old Italian-American widow Loretta Castorini believes she is unlucky in love, and so accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Johnny, even though she doesn’t love him. When she meets his estranged younger brother Ronny, an emotional and passionate man, she finds herself drawn to him. She tries to resist, but Ronny, who blames his brother for the loss of his hand, has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls for Ronny, she learns that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance.
2) Lord of the Flies (1963) – streaming on Stan
Directed by Peter Brook
Following a plane crash a group of schoolboys find themselves on a deserted island. They appoint a leader and attempt to create an organized society for the sake of their survival. Democracy and order soon begin to crumble when a breakaway faction regresses to savagery with horrifying consequences.
3) How to Have Sex (2023) – streaming on SBS on Demand
Directed by Molly Manning Walker
Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday—drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives.
ScreenHub: How to Have Sex review: a murky, affecting coming of age
4) Breathless (1960) – streaming on SBS
Directed by Jean-Luc Godard
A small-time thief steals a car and impulsively murders a motorcycle policeman. Wanted by the authorities, he attempts to persuade a girl to run away to Italy with him.
5) MaXXXine (2024) – streaming on Netflix
Directed by Ti West
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.
ScreenHub: MaXXXine review: a killer ending to Ti West’s trilogy
6) Nightbitch (2024) – streaming on Disney+
Directed by Marielle Heller
A woman, thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog.
7) 20th Century Women (2016) – streaming on Prime
Directed by Mike Mills
In 1979 Santa Barbara, California, Dorothea Fields is a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie, at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women – Abbie, a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home and Julie, a savvy and provocative teenage neighbour – to help with Jamie’s upbringing.
8) Saw (2004) – streaming on Prime
Directed by James Wan
Two men wake up to find themselves shackled in a grimy, abandoned bathroom. As they struggle to comprehend their predicament, they discover a disturbing tape left behind by the sadistic mastermind known as Jigsaw. With a chilling voice and cryptic instructions, Jigsaw informs them that they must partake in a gruesome game in order to secure their freedom.
9) Total Recall (1990) – streaming on Binge
Directed by Paul Verhoeven
Construction worker Douglas Quaid’s obsession with the planet Mars leads him to visit Recall, a company that manufactures memories. When his memory implant goes wrong, Doug can no longer be sure what is and isn’t reality.
10) Touch (2024) – streaming on Binge
Directed by Baltasar Kormakur
Soon after the break of the pandemic and realizing that his clock is ticking, Kristofer gets the urge to embark on a journey to try to find out what really happened when his Japanese girlfriend mysteriously vanished without a trace from London fifty years earlier.
11) True Grit (2010) – streaming on Paramount+
Directed by Joel & Ethan Coen
Following the murder of her father by a hired hand, a 14-year-old farm girl sets out to capture the killer. To aid her, she hires the toughest U.S. Marshal she can find—a man with ‘true grit’—Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn.
12) Emma (1996) – streaming on Paramount+
Directed by Douglas McGrath
Emma Woodhouse is a congenial young lady who delights in meddling in other people’s affairs. She is perpetually trying to unite men and women who are utterly wrong for each other. Despite her interest in romance, Emma is clueless about her own feelings, and her relationship with gentle Mr. Knightly.
13) Anora (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+
Directed by Sean Baker
Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.
14) Conclave (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+
Directed by Edward Berger
After the unexpected death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert and ancient ritual of electing a new one. Sequestered in the Vatican with the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders until the process is complete, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could lead to its downfall.
ScreenHub: Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp
15) Nosferatu (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+
Directed by Robert Eggers
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.
ScreenHub: Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant
