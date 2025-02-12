Best 15 films streaming now on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, SBS, Paramount+, Prime & Apple TV+

15 fabulous films have just been added to streaming services like Stan, Binge, SBS, Netflix, Apple TV and Prime Video. Take a look and add them to your watchlist before they’re gone:

15 films streaming now

1) Moonstruck (1987) – streaming on Stan

Moonstruck. Image: MGM. Films streaming now.

Directed by Norman Jewison

37-year-old Italian-American widow Loretta Castorini believes she is unlucky in love, and so accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Johnny, even though she doesn’t love him. When she meets his estranged younger brother Ronny, an emotional and passionate man, she finds herself drawn to him. She tries to resist, but Ronny, who blames his brother for the loss of his hand, has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls for Ronny, she learns that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance.

2) Lord of the Flies (1963) – streaming on Stan

Lord of the Flies. Image: Mubi/Stan. Films streaming now.

Directed by Peter Brook

Following a plane crash a group of schoolboys find themselves on a deserted island. They appoint a leader and attempt to create an organized society for the sake of their survival. Democracy and order soon begin to crumble when a breakaway faction regresses to savagery with horrifying consequences.

3) How to Have Sex (2023) – streaming on SBS on Demand

How to Have Sex. Image: Ahi/MUBI. Films streaming now.

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday—drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives.

ScreenHub: How to Have Sex review: a murky, affecting coming of age

4) Breathless (1960) – streaming on SBS

Breathless. Image: Les Films Impéria/SBS. Films streaming now.

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard

A small-time thief steals a car and impulsively murders a motorcycle policeman. Wanted by the authorities, he attempts to persuade a girl to run away to Italy with him.

5) MaXXXine (2024) – streaming on Netflix

Halsey as Tabby Martin and Mia Goth as Maxine Minx in MaXXXine. Image: A24/Universal Pictures. Films streaming now.

Directed by Ti West

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

ScreenHub: MaXXXine review: a killer ending to Ti West’s trilogy

6) Nightbitch (2024) – streaming on Disney+

Amy Adams in Nightbitch. Image: Annapurna Pictures/Searchlight/Disney+. Films streaming now.

Directed by Marielle Heller

A woman, thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog.

7) 20th Century Women (2016) – streaming on Prime

20th Century Women. Image: A24. Films streaming now.

Directed by Mike Mills

In 1979 Santa Barbara, California, Dorothea Fields is a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie, at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women – Abbie, a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home and Julie, a savvy and provocative teenage neighbour – to help with Jamie’s upbringing.

8) Saw (2004) – streaming on Prime

Saw. Image: Lionsgate Films. Films streaming now.

Directed by James Wan

Two men wake up to find themselves shackled in a grimy, abandoned bathroom. As they struggle to comprehend their predicament, they discover a disturbing tape left behind by the sadistic mastermind known as Jigsaw. With a chilling voice and cryptic instructions, Jigsaw informs them that they must partake in a gruesome game in order to secure their freedom.

9) Total Recall (1990) – streaming on Binge

Total Recall. Image: Columbia/Tristar/STUDIOCANAL. Films streaming now.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Construction worker Douglas Quaid’s obsession with the planet Mars leads him to visit Recall, a company that manufactures memories. When his memory implant goes wrong, Doug can no longer be sure what is and isn’t reality.

10) Touch (2024) – streaming on Binge

Touch. Image: Focus Features. Films streaming now.

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur

Soon after the break of the pandemic and realizing that his clock is ticking, Kristofer gets the urge to embark on a journey to try to find out what really happened when his Japanese girlfriend mysteriously vanished without a trace from London fifty years earlier.

11) True Grit (2010) – streaming on Paramount+

True Grit. Image: Paramount Pictures. Films streaming now.

Directed by Joel & Ethan Coen

Following the murder of her father by a hired hand, a 14-year-old farm girl sets out to capture the killer. To aid her, she hires the toughest U.S. Marshal she can find—a man with ‘true grit’—Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn.

12) Emma (1996) – streaming on Paramount+

Emma. Image: Miramax. Films streaming now.

Directed by Douglas McGrath

Emma Woodhouse is a congenial young lady who delights in meddling in other people’s affairs. She is perpetually trying to unite men and women who are utterly wrong for each other. Despite her interest in romance, Emma is clueless about her own feelings, and her relationship with gentle Mr. Knightly.

13) Anora (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+

Anora. Image: Neon/Kismet Movies. Films streaming now.

Directed by Sean Baker

Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

14) Conclave (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+

Stanley Tucci in Conclave. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. Films streaming now.

Directed by Edward Berger

After the unexpected death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert and ancient ritual of electing a new one. Sequestered in the Vatican with the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders until the process is complete, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could lead to its downfall.

ScreenHub: Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

15) Nosferatu (2024) – streaming on Apple TV+

Nicholas Hoult stars as Thomas Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU, a Focus Features release. Credit: Aidan Monaghan / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC (via Universal Pictures). Films streaming now.

Directed by Robert Eggers

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

ScreenHub: Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant

