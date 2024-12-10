Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

As an atheist, I never thought I’d be so intrigued by the inner machinations of the Vatican and its process of selecting a new Pope, but after seeing Edward Berger’s excellent film Conclave I’m begging for 16 seasons of a reality series about it.

The Pope is dead, and Cardinal Lawrence (the predictably excellent Ralph Fiennes) now acts in his stead while managing the conclave. During this time, 120 cardinals arrive at the Vatican and are sequestered away from the public while competing to be the next Pope.

The election, which is won with a majority vote, consists of carefully acted-out rituals that are both ancient and intricate. But under this visage of Catholic grace and dignity, there are scandals a-plenty, and much tea to be spilled.

Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci, predictably schmoozy) is the top choice for those cardinals on the more progressive side of things – those who think of women as people and don’t believe gay people should be stoned to death – but he is reluctant to accept nominations.

Lawrence is equally reluctant as a second choice, but in both cases their outward reluctance is treated with suspicion by the conclave. These men devote their entire lives to the Catholic God, so who among them wouldn’t want to be His numero uno special guy with the big hat?

Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow, predictably slimey) is also making a tilt at the top spot, but rumours of misconduct threaten his campaign. Lawrence goes about gathering info on him and other candidates in the name of ensuring an ethical vote.

If the progressives can’t confidently select a pope hopeful, the chances of a conservative Cardinal winning – like the extremist Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) or the xenophobic Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto) – grow higher. But the fact that he Lawrence is also a candidate gives others reason to question the real intentions behind his snooping.

And as if that wasn’t complicated enough, a new cardinal that nobody has heard of has just arrived at the Vatican.

Holy trinity

The story, while being quite pulpy, hooks you in immediately and is propelled along by exemplary editing and a stellar screenplay (adapted from the novel of the same name by Robert Harris). In a film where so much of the action is dependent on punchy dialogue, the actors nail the delivery every time.

There were quite a few moments where I audibly gasped at their saucy revelations, and I don’t think I’d have had the same reaction if the cast was lacking. The ensemble cast, one of the major draw cards of Conclave, each bring their veteran acting knowledge to the fore and really make Peter Straughan’s script sing.

The other major draw is the VIP voyeurism afforded by this (fictional, but well-researched) look inside one of the most mysterious and highly guarded places in the world. Stéphane Fontaine’s cinematography really shines here, particularly in birds-eye-view shots of the ornate courtyards that contrast with the tight framing of cardinals sharing secrets in hallways and on staircases.

When beautifully framed shots of red-robed processionals are accompanied by shots of cardinals vaping, you know you’re in for something special. The use of light and shadow can sometimes be prescriptive, but in a film like this, where the enjoyment comes primarily from satisfying thriller tropes, it works.

All of this is accompanied by an effective and appropriately operatic score by Volker Bertelmann, who also worked with Berger on All Quiet On The Western Front.

As the story unfolds, it will be quite obvious which of the world’s key political figures each cardinal is supposed to reflect. I thought this gave the film a relevant and timely quality, but I can sympathise with those who find it too on-the-nose. Either way, it’s easy to see why Berger chose to release the film now.

While it’s got some tough competition for the Best Picture title, Conclave is easily one of the most satisfying experiences I’ve had at the cinema this year. It’s a fascinating story that just sizzles with an elevated soap-opera quality (and you may even want to yell at the screen).

That bombshell of an ending … whew! It won’t be leaving my mind for a long time.

Conclave is in Australian cinemas from 9 January 2024.