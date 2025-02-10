Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Surviving Black Hawk Down (10 Feb)

Surviving Black Hawk Down. Image: Netflix.

Documentary. In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (11 Feb)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3 (13 Feb)

Series. Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove.

Love is Blind – Season 8 (14 Feb)

Love is Blind – Season 8. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Stan: new shows streaming

Invisible Boys (13 Feb)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

The Substance (15 Feb)

The Substance. Image: Mubi.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

AMC+/ Shudder: new shows streaming

Inspector Ellis – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 Feb)

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.

The Dead Thing – AMC+ & Shudder (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death in Paradise Season 14. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder. Watch the trailer.

The Body Detectives (14 Feb)

Series. IMDb: Ex-detective Dave Grimstead, from Locate International, revisits cases of unidentified bodies around the UK us

Prime Video: new shows streaming

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul (13 Feb)

Series. Join comedian and presenter Sue Perkins on an adventure from Paris to Istanbul, following the original route of the famous Orient-Express.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (15 Feb)

Series. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Forged In Fire – Season 10 (Feb 10)

Top bladesmiths from different walks of life compete to create the best weapons and prove their effectiveness in a series of daunting challenges.

Pretty Babe: Brooke Shields (11 Feb)

Series. A galvanising look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualised young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

This documentary follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields.

Lord Lucan (12 Feb)

Series. On November 7th, 1974, the dead body of children’s nanny Sandra Rivett was discovered in a mail sack in the basement of a Belgravia townhouse. The chief suspect was the father of the children, an Etoneducated gambler called Richard John Bingham, the seventh earl of Lucan, who had disappeared.

While most of Lord Lucan’s friends and family insisted that he had taken his own life, nobody has ever been found. The manhunt for Lucan lasted decades.

Wonders Of The Sun With Dara Ó Briain (12 Feb)

Series – two parts. Dara O Briain explores our relationship with the Sun – how its birth gave us life and how its death will eventually take it away. With characteristic charm and humour, Dara encounters those who have dedicated their lives to understanding the brightest object in the sky.

He crosses the Atlantic to witness a total solar eclipse and meets the teams of scientists whose focus is to protect us from the Sun’s deadly power. This is a stellar encounter with our most dazzling and important heavenly neighbour.

The Flight Attendant Murders (13 Feb)

Series. This documentary series explores the murders of four flight attendants in the 1970’s and 1980’s in Texas. Their names are Jeannie, Cheryl, Beverley and Jeeta. All four women worked for the same airline and their murders bear striking similarities.

While one man, convicted rapist Jonathan Reed was found guilty of the first murder, three other murders took place while he was in prison.

Pose – Seasons 1–3 (14 Feb)

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, Pose is a glorious and poignant musical drama exploring the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.

Churchill And The Movie Mogul (15 Feb)

Documentary. Winston Churchill was mad about movies, arguably more so than any other politician in history, but the true extent of his use of them as a war weapon has not been previously explored. Before the Second World War, one of Britain’s most celebrated film producers, Alexander Korda, signed up Churchill as a screenwriter and historical advisor and a unique collaboration began.

Churchill provided script notes for Korda’s productions and also penned an epic screenplay. When war broke out, their collaboration became of immeasurable importance. Churchill even sent Korda on a spy mission to Hollywood with the aim of bringing America into the war.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

90210 – Seasons 1–5 (10 Feb)

Series. Looking for some bingeworthy old school drama? For most young people, high school is the most exciting – and most trying – time of their lives. Our 16-year-old twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh know that better than most kids.

Cheers – Seasons 1–11 (10 Feb)

Series. Celebrated as one of the most well-known American sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, Cheers is set in Boston at the Cheers bar, and features an ensemble cast includes Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Pearlman, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt.

Yellowjackets – Season 3 (14 Feb)

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.

Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

The Gorge (14 Feb)

The Gorge. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Two highly-trained operatives appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Goldie (14 Feb)

Kids and family series. Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 animated short film of the same name, this series follows Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg.

Together they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world – even giants

Binge: new shows streaming

The Great North – Season 12 (10 Feb)

Series. The return of the adult animated series following the adventures of a single father and his family in Alaska. Starring Nick Offerman and Janny Slate.

Summer House – Season 9 (12 Feb)

Series. Nine favourites return to the Hamptons for the summer, along with two fresh faces ready to escape New York City and have some fun in the sun.

This season, the housemates are not sure where they stand, but are determined to get back to their carefree days as a group – and find themselves bonding over the excitement of a growing ‘wombmate’.

Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Muslim Matchmaker (11 Feb)

Muslim Matchmaker. Image: Disney+.

Series. Muslim Americans look for love, navigate customs and showcase the diversity of their various communities. Watch the trailer.

Young Sheldon – Seasons 1–7 (16 Feb)

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family. Watch the trailer.