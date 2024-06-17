News

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Apple TV+ from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from Bread and Roses. Image: Apple TV+

New to Apple TV+ this week

Bread & Roses (21 June)

Film. Offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. Produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai, the film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Director Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Recently added to Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent (12 June)

Thriller series starring Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. The series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The ensemble cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Read: Apple TV+: new shows streaming this June

Frog and Toad – Season 2 (31 May)

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but also embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what make us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

For more recently added titles, see Apple TV+: new shows streaming May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital Documentary
