Apple TV+: new shows streaming May 2024

New shows streaming this month

1 May

Acapulco – Season 3

Series. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

8 May

Dark Matter

Series. Based on the blockbuster book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. This nine-part series follows Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson.

Hollywood Con Queen

Docuseries. A mysterious figure – known as the Con Queen – is impersonating powerful female executives in Hollywood, luring victims with the promise of life-changing career opportunities. A journalist and a private investigator set out to find the culprit behind the scam.

17 May

The Big Cigar

Series. A wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can. The series is led by André Holland, who stars alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca and Moses Ingram, with multi-award winner Don Cheadle directing and executive producing.

22 May

Trying – Season 4

Trying. Image: Apple TV+.

We’re back with Nikki and Jason as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Last season, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest were tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity. This season …. more drama awaits. Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall.