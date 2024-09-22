Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

Midnight Family (25 September)

Series. Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, this series features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. It follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and her siblings Marcus and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living. Starring Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosío and Diego Calva.

Wolfs (28 September)

Film (2024). global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for this new action comedy, written and directed by Jon Watts. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

La Maison (20 September)

Carole Bouque in La Maison. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. La Maison offers a behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary, ever-evolving world of fashion and aspirational French elegance and luxury, following two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion. The series stars multiple César recognised actors, including Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and more. Watch the trailer.

Slow Horses – Season 4 (4 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The BAFTA Award-winning series return for a fourth season, with Hugo Weaving joining the cast. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. The series recently scored nine Emmy Award nominations for its widely acclaimed third season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce. The returning ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar and Australian Christopher Chung. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Emmy Awards 2024: all the winners and nominees

Pachinko – Season 2 (23 August)

Series. The return of the sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Starring Lee Min-ho, Choi Joon-Young and Soji Arai.

Bad Monkey (14 August)

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez in Bad Monkey. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Andrew Yancy has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favourite, the series is adapted to screen by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. Starring Vince Vaughn, L Scott Caldwell and Rob Delaney.

The Instigators (9 August)

The Instigators. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse. Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.