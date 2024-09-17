Emmy Awards 2024: all the winners and nominees

Winners for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday in the US, in the second ceremony for this year, due to Hollywood’s labour strikes pushing back 2023’s event to January. Held by the Television Academy, the awards celebrate the best in television for the year.
Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her spot-on portrayal of the late Princess Diana of Wales in the sixth and final season of Netflix series The Crown – a performance which many would say had true ‘main character energy’.
Debicki was up against The Gilded Age’s Christine Baranski, The Crown co-star Lesley Manville and Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor, all from The Morning Show.
Debicki played Diana in fifteen episodes, from season five until the The Crown’s sixth and final season, which covered her relationship with Dodi Fayed and her shocking death in Paris in 1997.
In her acceptance speech, Debicki thanked The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan and the cast and crew – including hair and makeup which were so integral to portraying the most famous and oft-photographed woman in the world.
Debicki said, ‘Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift’,
Big winners at the awards also included Shōgun, FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s novel set in 17th-century Japan, which took home a record-breaking 18 awards and made history as the first non-English drama series winner.
Hacks, Baby Reindeer and The Bear also won numerous awards across categories.
Emmy Awards 2024: full list of winners and nominees
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Morning Show
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Shōgun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks – WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER
- Dominic West – The Crown
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Stephen Daldry – The Crown
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – WINNER
- Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear – WINNER
- Ramy Youssef – The Bear
- Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley
- Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun
- Will Smith – Slow Horses – WINNER
TALK SERIES
- The Daily Show – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks – WINNER
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley – WINNER
- Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo – WINNER
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors – WINNER
- The Voice
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – WINNER
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – WINNER
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live