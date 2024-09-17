Emmy Awards 2024: all the winners and nominees

Winners for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday in the US, in the second ceremony for this year, due to Hollywood’s labour strikes pushing back 2023’s event to January. Held by the Television Academy, the awards celebrate the best in television for the year.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her spot-on portrayal of the late Princess Diana of Wales in the sixth and final season of Netflix series The Crown – a performance which many would say had true ‘main character energy’.

Debicki was up against The Gilded Age’s Christine Baranski, The Crown co-star Lesley Manville and Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor, all from The Morning Show.

Debicki played Diana in fifteen episodes, from season five until the The Crown’s sixth and final season, which covered her relationship with Dodi Fayed and her shocking death in Paris in 1997.

In her acceptance speech, Debicki thanked The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan and the cast and crew – including hair and makeup which were so integral to portraying the most famous and oft-photographed woman in the world.

Debicki said, ‘Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift’,

Big winners at the awards also included Shōgun, FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s novel set in 17th-century Japan, which took home a record-breaking 18 awards and made history as the first non-English drama series winner.

Hacks, Baby Reindeer and The Bear also won numerous awards across categories.

Emmy Awards 2024: full list of winners and nominees

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Fallout

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER

Dominic West – The Crown

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Andrew Scott – Ripley

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – WINNER

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear – WINNER

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun

Will Smith – Slow Horses – WINNER

TALK SERIES

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks – WINNER

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian – Ripley – WINNER

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo – WINNER

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors – WINNER

The Voice

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – WINNER

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – WINNER

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES