AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming this week

The Babadook (Shudder, AMC+, 3 June)

Acclaimed Australian horror film. A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ manifests in their home. Directed by Jennifer Kent and starring Essie Davis.

Read: The Babadook review

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Film. Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter.

Added recently to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder

The Truth (Acorn TV & AMC+, 27 May)

Israeli crime series. On the day a controversial murder case is to be given a final verdict, an identical murder takes place. Young detective Racheli Zabatani must revisit the past to figure out the mysteries of the present. Starring Vanessa Dimitrova, Tyler Williams and Angelita Bushey.

Stopmotion (Shudder & AMC+, 31 May)

Film (2024). Ella Blake is a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her. Starring Aisling Franciosi, Tom York and Jaz Hutchins.

