AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new to streaming

The Chelsea Detective – 16 Dec (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Christmas special. Chloe Carmichael, former pop star and one-time darling of the tabloids, is found dead in her Chelsea mansion flat in the days leading up to Christmas. They first suspect a drug overdose, but forensics soon establishes that Chloe had been drowned in the bath.

Max and the team must contend with a string of potential suspects, including her hard-bitten manager, a conniving journalist and a Tory MP. Each of them has a secret connecting them to Chloe, but who was it that killed her?

Recently added

Annika – Season 1, AMC+ & Acorn (9 Dec)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland. In her team is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

Just Joe Bob, Shudder & AMC+ (13 Dec)

Just Joe Bob. Image: Shudder.

Series. All the rants, raves and reviews you can handle … without the movies. Gather ‘round with Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy for segments and commentary from Seasons 4 and 5 of The Last Drive-In, along with specials: Ghoultide Get-Together, Creepy Christmas, Haunted Halloween Hangout, Heartbreak Trailer Park, Helloween, Very Violent Valentine, Vicious Vegas Valentine and A Tribute to Roger Corman.

Joe Bob Christmas Carnage, Shudder & AMC+ (15 December)

Shudder Orginal. Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host a holiday horror flick featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney.

Dalgliesh, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (2 Dec)

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel. Watch the trailer.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder (3 Dec)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder.

Series. Season finale. Who will be the winner of the coveted Dragula crown and take home the $100,000 grand prize? Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

The Grey Man – AMC+ & Acorn TV (25 Nov)

The Grey Man. Image: Acorn TV.

Film (2007). Based on the Andy McNab novel, the story of Kevin Dodds, a browbeaten deputy bank manager who eventually fights back, giving his wife the perfect anniversary present and exacting mild revenge on his tyrannical boss at the same time. Starring Daniel Ryan and Olivia Colman.

HIP, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (18 Nov)

HIP – Season 3. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot.

The Braxtons – AMC+ (15 Nov)

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+.

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were? Watch the trailer.