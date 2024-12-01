AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

Dalgliesh, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (2 Dec)

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel. Watch the trailer.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder (3 Dec)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder & AMC+.



Series. Season finale. Who will be the winner of the coveted Dragula crown and take home the $100,000 grand prize? Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

Recently added

The Grey Man – AMC+ & Acorn TV (25 Nov)

The Grey Man. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Film (2007). Based on the Andy McNab novel, the story of Kevin Dodds, a browbeaten deputy bank manager who eventually fights back, giving his wife the perfect anniversary present and exacting mild revenge on his tyrannical boss at the same time. Starring Daniel Ryan and Olivia Colman.

Out Come the Wolves – AMC+ & Shudder (29 Nov)

Film (2024). Retired hunter Sophie invites her fellow hunter and childhood best friend Kyle to her family’s secluded cabin deep in the woods. There, she plans for Kyle to meet and teach her fiancé Nolan how to hunt for an article he’s writing and to share the news of their engagement.

HIP, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (18 Nov)

HIP – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot.

Rita – AMC+ & Shudder (22 Nov)

Film (2024). While fleeing a neglectful household, 13-year-old Rita is placed in an oppressive state-run orphanage. Rita’s arrival provides a glimmer of hope to the girls inside, who share a prophecy that an angel will appear to release them.

Encouraged by one another, the girls plan an escape to claim their freedom and expose the orphanage’s abuses of power. Based on the true story behind one of Guatemala’s most harrowing tragedies, Rita shines a light on the orphans whose fight for survival inspired a nationwide outcry for justice and reform.

The Braxtons – AMC+ (15 Nov)

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+.

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were? Watch the trailer.

Deb’s House – AMC+ (15 Nov)

Series. Famed music mogul DebAntney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom.

Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s ‘chosen one’.