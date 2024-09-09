ABC iview: top new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special (9 September)

Australian Story. Who is Lachlan Murdoch? And how has he been shaped by the family legacy, his rivalry with his siblings, the years at his father’s side and those spent estranged from the media empire? ​ In a three-part Australian Story special, journalist Paddy Manning sheds light on one of the media industry’s most enigmatic and least understood characters. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs – Season 16 (12 September)

Series. It’s a new season and a new crop of people doing their best to build their dream homes, sometimes against the odds. Presented by Kevin McCloud.

Better – Season 1 (14 September)

Series. After her son’s close brush with death Detective Inspector Louise ‘Lou’ Slack has a deep secret, setting out to make amends for her misdeeds. She then realises she must betray the dangerous drug baron she’s been working for. Starring Vincent Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan and Samuel Edward-Cook.

triple j’s One Night Stand (15 September)

Special. triple j’s One Night Stand makes a hotly anticipated return in Warrnambool, Victoria, on Peek Whurrong Land, alongside an all-star cast of Australian acts including G Flip, Ruel and What So Not.

ABC iview: recently added

Vera – Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape, DCI Vera Stanhope leads a team investigating series of murder mysteries. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

The Strange Chores – Season 3 (6 September)

Series for children. The teenage monster hunters are back to give household chores a supernatural twist, turning ordinary life upside down and twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (7 September)

Miniseries. A deep dive into the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s world, exploring the themes driving her famous works and her love affair with the famed muralist Diego Rivera. Starring Bethzabe Diaz, Luis-Martín Lozano and Juan Coronel Rivera.

Return to Paradise (8 September)

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

Unforgotten – Season 5 (8 September)

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated period property in west London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson.

Four Corners: The Big War (26 August)

With the Middle East on the brink of war, Four Corners travels to Iran, Lebanon and Israel to investigate why a new regional war is looming. Global Affairs Editor John Lyons and the Four Corners team gain rare access to Iran. There they witness the fault lines of a repressive regime, and how its power extends through proxy groups in the region – Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Australian Story: Michelle Brasier (26 August)

This new episode of Australian Story on ABC will focus on comedian Michelle Brasier, who you may know from her appearances on Aunty Donna. Having recently toured the world with her acclaimed stage show Average Bear, an intimate and comical insight into her life, Brasier has embraced the uncomfortable idea that she may die young due to her family’s history of cancer deaths. Interviewed by Leigh Sales.