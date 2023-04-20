Aunty Donna: ‘Improv is a bit like tomato sorbet and anchovy toast’

Aunty Donna are at a perplexing zenith in their career. On the back of touring their live comedy shows and making a series for Netflix, they’ve now finally landed a sitcom on ABC. It’s called Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café, and is loosely about the three friends – Zachary Ruane, Broden Kelly, and Mark Bonanno – trying to run a trendy café in the heart of Melbourne.

With six episodes available to stream or catch on-air, they can finally say they’ve made the show they always wanted to.

I sat down with all three of them to discuss this new achievement, how they cope with criticism, what’s next on their plate, and … Smorgy’s Bundoora.

Hey guys! How are you?

Zachary Ruane: Good! It’s been a busy promo day, chatting about all the goofs and gags. We did go overtime with our last interview, so if we get too silly with this one you just let us know.

No problem. This is the first Australian broadcast series you’ve made – how did that experience differ to making Big Ol‘ House of Fun in the US?

Zach: We were also the production company [Haven’t You Done Well Productions] on this one, so that made a big difference.

Broden Kelly: Yeah we were the grown-ups.

Zach: So if we pitched something in a script that was going to cost a lot of money or take a lot of time, that got back to us immediately and we had to drop it.

We also got to work with crew and cast that we’ve worked with a lot over the last ten years, so we knew them all really well. The costume designer on this series was the costume designer on our very first web series that we made for community television ten years ago. She’s moved up alongside us over the last ten years, and it’s such a thrill to see her now making costumes for a show of this scale.

But we also brought things over that we learned in America, like shooting on a set instead of on location. That isn’t done all that often for comedy series in Australia. It’s so much easier because you can just keep rolling on a soundstage.

Isn’t it weird that going to Netflix in the US helped you get a show on the ABC?

Zach: (Laughing) Yeah, isn’t that a strange, weird, thing? That was very funny to me. We weren’t sure we would continue to make stuff overseas after that, and then Covid hit and put a stop to it completely anyway.

Broden: We had been trying to make a show here for years but could never get one up. Then suddenly we’re in America making a show for Netflix. So, when we came back here and made Coffee Café, we showed up on day one and felt confident that we knew what we were doing.

pretty funny that Richard Roxburgh agreed to be in an episode of our show lol pic.twitter.com/7YSpYKNENb — Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) April 15, 2023

I loved all the specific local references in Coffee Café – things like having Richard Roxburgh play ‘Rake’, and giving away a dinner for two at Smorgy’s Bundoora, which actually burnt down years ago …

Broden: In a very coincidental way, I might add. But I won’t say more.

Mark Bonnano: Smorgy’s Geelong is also gone, yeah? (Everyone nods) Well that was my one. Everyone has their Smorgy’s.

Broden: Smorgy’s Bundoora was the one with the active volcano.

Zach: Silvi, if Aunty Donna invested in the brand and got it going again, would you come to our Smorgy’s?

Absolutely I would.

Broden: Would we make bad food though?

Zach: You’d do your best to make it good. We’d have to turn a profit.

Mark: I’m not expecting to turn a profit in the first year of an Aunty Donna’s Smorgy’s.

Broden: Well we have the option to do ancillary profit models. Food will maybe break even, but perhaps merchandise as you’re exiting, maybe a side door for deliveries …

Zach: Money’s not even my top priority. The number one thing on my list is: ‘is it funny?’

Mark: You mean is Aunty Donna reopening a Smorgy’s restaurant funny?

ALL: Yes.

Mark: Ok great. And what sort of fucked up thing are we putting at the entrance instead of a talking tree? I suggest an animatronic Medusa.

(Small pause)

Broden: Have we lost you, Silvi?

No, I’m fully on board with that. On this note, how much did improv play a role in creating Coffee Café?

Zach: This show has the most improv that we’ve ever kept in the edit of a show. But even then it’s only about 35% improv. We still have to write full scripts that are signed off on and stuck to, for the most part.

Broden: When we first started doing live comedy, we felt too inexperienced to improvise anything. But as you go you realise it’s a great skill to build on your written stuff, so we got more comfortable with that and were able to add it to our tapas of comedy.

Zach: Tapas being, of course, the popular Spanish-style dining that blew up in Australia around 2005.

Mark: My favourite place for tapas is Naked for Satan.

Zach: Mine’s Movida.

Broden: Can you help explain my analogy?

Zach: Yeah – see, improv is a bit like the tomato sorbet and anchovy toast you get at Movida.

When we shot the show, we’d do it as it said on the script, then do a couple more takes with improv. And even if the improv isn’t as funny as the written jokes, it creates this inspired energy that helps us come back to a scripted take and make it better. Sometimes we argue about which is the better joke though.

And do these arguments mainly take place in the editing room?

Zach: I would actually call them conversations.

Broden: But you just called them arguments.

Mark: Sometimes we can’t decide on things in the writers room so we go ‘save it for the shoot’.

Zach: And then we’re on the shoot and we still can’t decide, so we say ‘save it for the edit’. And then it gets to the day that you have to hand in the episode and you say ‘oh, I’ve been putting this off for six months – now’s the time to make a decision’.

Image: ABC

Are you mainly thinking about what makes audiences laugh, or what makes you laugh?

Zach: It’s a bit of both. You hope people will like what you put out there, but sometimes you can work forever on a bit and have it bomb completely in front of the test audience.

Mark: And sometimes, you know something sucks but you keep it in there anyway – like ‘fuck you, this one’s for me’.

Broden: There’s a lot of self-indulgent jokes in this show. I have very prominent childhood memories of my dad listening to Russ and Ross on 3AW, so we actually got one of those guys to do a voiceover in episode three. We just slipped it in, so a lot of people will miss it.

Zach: If it’s funny to you, it’ll be funny to someone else. And it’ll be funny in a way that’s more real than a gag that’s targeted at the widest audience possible.

The Real Estate Agent Awards Night [also known as The Cunties] sketch felt very personal, and yet so relatable to renters everywhere – I’m guessing you guys are long-time renters too?

Zach: Yeah, that comes from us being renters, 100%. But do you know what’s amazing? Now you can’t even get into the market. So just the idea of being a renter seems out of reach for people.

I watched 7.30 Report the other night and it turns out they’re cunts to homeowners as well! So they’re gonna fuck you either way.

Pia Miranda as Real Estate Agent Nic. Image: ABC

As comedians, do you find it easier to deal with external criticism or internal criticism?

Mark: I don’t like when people attack us for the way we look. That’s not kind. But when people hate the work that we do, I really like that. It makes me genuinely happy. I would rather have nine one-star reviews and one five-star review, as opposed to ten three-star reviews. When our stupidity divides people like that, it tells me we’re doing something right.

Is that because you’re getting a strong reaction either way?

Mark: Yeah. Plus, everything that I loved growing up was divisive. I was obsessed with a show called Tim and Eric, and one of the main drivers of that obsession was the fact that everyone I showed it to either loved it or hated it. I think it’s really interesting when a show can do that.

Zach: All reviews are just one person’s opinion. If you don’t focus too hard on any of them, they can just wash over you. I don’t let a five-star review go to my head. That being said, I agree with Mark that a three-star review does hurt the ego a little bit.

What’s next for you guys? Can we expect any more voicework, like your stint in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Mark: God, you can only hope.

Broden: We’re doing a world tour in September – but before that we’re taking our first long break in about ten years.

Zach: In forever, actually. I was born into Aunty Donna, so I’ve never had a break.

Broden: We were a little bit scared with the tour, because we weren’t sure if people overseas would remember us. But we put the tickets up and they sold out within a day.

Zach: Which is impressive, but we have to be honest and say that we’re performing in four-person broom closets.

Broden: As for Dungeons & Dragons, they’ve actually asked us to be the leads in the sequel. It’s just called ‘The Glory of the Battle’, they don’t put the 2 in the sequel anymore. You can break this news, Silvi.

Zach: They’ve got [Michelle] Rodriguez again –

Mark: – and the guy from Pokémon

Zach: Justice Smith, yeah –

Mark: and the guy from Bridgerton is back .. .But [Chris] Pine is OUT.

Zach: We are taking the place of Pine – and The Rock is IN. Oh wait, no, I’ve just got the news now – he’s written us out.

Mark: Wait! James Gunn has just taken over, and the The Rock is out!

Broden: But good news, the guy who played Superman is stepping down, and we are now playing Superman.

Are you getting this, Silvi?

Yep! Gee, news moves fast in this industry.

Mark: Oh, another update, guys … the project’s off. It fell through.

Broden: That’s a shame. Brendan Fraser was gonna be the villain. Now no-one’s gonna see it.

Mark: Oh, well, we’ve still got this Coffee Café show.

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café is airing on ABC TV, Wednesday nights at 9pm – and all episodes are available now to stream on ABC iView.