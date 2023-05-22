The Clearing on Disney+: Kate Mulvany and Hazem Shammas talk cults and lies

For two terrifying decades, glamorous yoga guru Anne Hamilton-Byrne ruled with an iron fist over the stolen children she sequestered away in a tree-shrouded country Victoria mansion outside of Melbourne as acolytes of her doomsday cult, The Family.

Abusing slack adoption practices and the cult members in her thrall, she collected her coterie of children whose hair was shorn into a sharp, bleach-blonde bob to match her luminous locks. Bending and breaking their tender young minds, she cut them down to size mentally and physically to worship her at all costs.

This staggering true story and desperate escape attempts inspired Melbourne-based New Zealand author JP Pomare’s sophomore novel In the Clearing.

It has been adapted into a gripping suspense thriller by showrunners Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, who both worked on Jack Irish and Secret City, to mark the Australian content debut of Disney+. In The Clearing, Miranda Otto steps into the high heels of Adrienne Beaufort, an eminently menacing analogue of Hamilton-Byrne aided and abetted by Jack Irish star Guy Pearce’s Dr Bryce Latham, a man not too dissimilar from corrupt real-life psychologist Raynor Johnson.

Blaze breakout Julia Savage and Run Rabbit Run newcomer Lily LaTorre portray two of their unfortunate victims in a ridiculously glittering cast that also includes Claudia Karvan and Mark Coles Smith.

We spoke to star of stage and screen Kate Mulvany about playing the cult’s drab enforcer Aunty Tamsin and The Twelve ensemble member Hazem Shammas about portraying the detective, Yusuf ‘Joe’ Saad, trying to get to the bottom of this horror story and how shooting in a mist-ensnared Lake Eildon in the depths of winter helped them sink into their characters.

‘When we arrived at Lake Eldon and saw those trees coming out of the water that looked like claws reaching for the sky, I was pretty stunned,’ says Sydney-based Mulvany. ‘We were in a campground and it was freezing, so you can’t help but have a physical response, as an actor, when your nose runs and your fingers are constantly blue. It was an absolutely astounding location.’

Palestine-born, Sydney-raised Shammas, whose character lives on a boat moored on the lake, agrees. ‘Like the Blue Mountains, this place comes with so much folklore,’ he says of the eerie location. ‘When I grew up, people always told me the mountains are haunted. And you know what? When you think about it, all of bloody Australia is haunted.’

He’d never heard of Lake Eildon, but was fascinated by its cursed history, with the town of Darlingford flooded in 1915 to make way for the Sugarloaf Reservoir. ‘When I learned that there is a submerged town underneath it, it felt like there are literal ghosts reaching out to tell us of this landscape,’ Shammas adds. ‘I hope we’ve captured that spirit in the show.’

Ghostly echoes

Indeed, the spookiness pervades every moment as A Discovery of Witches actor Teresa Palmer’s on-edge mum attempts to prevent history from repeating.

Mulvany was gripped by the screenplay, bingeing all eight episodes in one sitting and thoroughly intrigued by a pro-kidnapping Aunty Tamsin’s abuser who is, in turn, abused by Adrienne.

‘That’s the thing that kept me turning the pages, because a villain is still a human being and they still have vulnerabilities,’ she says. ‘Her invisibility in the real world becomes a power in this cult world, and you can see those mindsets smashed together. She’s also a woman that was born at the wrong time and wrong place for who she is inside, so I couldn’t judge her. I don’t condone what she does, but I couldn’t judge her because I had to present this full human being, and that’s far more interesting.’

Mulvany was vaguely aware of disturbed scenarios like this while growing up in coastal WA town Geraldton. ‘I came from an area that had a lot of pockets of sects and cults within it,’ she says.

It was full-on, then, filming corporal punishment scenes with Savage and LaTorre. ‘Julia blew me away, and Lily is one of the most instinctive, incredible performers I’ve ever worked with, and she’s only nine.’

They took it in their stride. ‘I needed more care than they did,’ she says, laughing. ‘They would be like, “That was great, it was so much fun”. And I’d be in the corner going, “Ohhhhh”. But you know, we had an amazing intimacy coordinator in Amy Cator who is just extraordinary, and she spent a lot of time coming over to me going, ‘Are you okay for another one?’

Mulvany found herself haunted by the twisted reality of The Family. ‘It was a very safe set, but you can’t help but go to those places in your head. “Oh god, how could this happen? This will happen again, and how do we stop it?”.’

Mulvany drew comfort from her fellow cast members. ‘It was an extraordinary experience. All of them are just beautiful actors, and a lot of them are friends as well. So there’s an immediate trust there. I mean, I had a poster of Guy Pearce on my wall when I was a kid. That was cool. I told him that. It was fine.’

Cackling, she notes that the ensemble’s tightness on location together helped underline the import of this unnerving story that’s all too close to the bone. ‘I remembered how much I absolutely loved my job by living vicariously through those kids and how much fun they were on set. And it was a reminder, really, of the moral of the story, which is how much we have to protect young lives and nourish them with love, care and respect.’

Trust no one

The damage done to young minds is central to The Clearing’s tragedy, Shammas says, and it has long tendrils that curl into the hearts of its adult characters too. ‘The core of this is childhood trauma, and all the characters represent that from Miranda’s character down,’ he says. ‘Those vulnerabilities that exist in all these characters is what is so seductive about this story.’

Miranda Otto in The Clearing. Image: Disney+.

In the taut opening episodes, we witness two very different Joes, and we’re left wondering how to reconcile them.

‘I get to jump a few decades and play the young, enthusiastic rookie, and then a jaded middle-aged failure. So having that as a character journey was really attractive,’ he says. As was his personal love of true crime. ‘I’m a cult thriller junkie,’ he confesses. ‘So I knew about the true events that inspired this, and one of the reasons stories like this are so attractive is because they play on vulnerability and power. What horror is possible from those that hold power over those that are vulnerable? It’s classic human stuff that grabs you and keeps you interested.’

He’s convinced audiences will be as hooked into The Clearing as he was when the script landed in his lap. ‘There are so many twists and turns,’ he says. ‘That’s the victory of the writers [McCredie, Cameron and Osamah Sami]. They’ve given you characters that you can’t really settle with. You can’t believe what you see. Everyone has a flip and turn, and that’s a good thriller. That’s a page-turner. So prepare to be continually surprised as the story unfolds.’

The Clearing streams on Disney+ from 24 May.