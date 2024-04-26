YouTube series Hot Ones gets dedicated channel in Australia

Hot Ones, the YouTube interview series where celebrities are asked in-depth questions about their careers while chowing down on spicy chicken wings, will now have a dedicated TV channel in Australia – but only on Samsung branded televisions.

With over 400 episodes and 60 million views on YouTube, ‘the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings‘ will be available to Australian Samsung TV owners with a compatible Smart TV – that means one that’s recent enough to support the newest updates.

The Hot Ones channel will stream via Samsung TV Plus’ free ad-supported streaming service.

The talk show hosted by Sean Evans has become a global phenomenon since it launched in 2015. Millions have tuned in to watch some of the world’s biggest actors, directors, musicians and comedians struggle to hold it together as they answer questions over a platter of progressively spicy wings.

Just over 170 episodes of the 400(ish)-episode show will be available on the new channel, featuring guests such as Margot Robbie, Justin Timberlake and Gordon Ramsey. All episodes are still available to watch on YouTube.