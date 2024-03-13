White Fever: ABC rom-com series – first look

The ABC has released the first teaser trailer and poster for its new comedy series White Fever.

In the series, Jane (played by Ra Chapman, who you may know from Wentworth) is a Korean-Australian adoptee with a love of hairy white guys – ‘the hairier the better’.

When Jane’s friends call her out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to try and reprogram her libido, reignites a connection with her childhood friend Yu Chang (Chris Pang, from Crazy Rich Asians) and stumbles into the process of finding out where she belongs and who with.

From hens’ nights to country weddings, ‘Gotcha’ days and adoptee dinners, White Fever promises to be a ‘K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride,’ filled with a tonne of references to Asian pop culture in Australia.

Watch the trailer for White Fever below:

Alongisde Ra and Chris is an ensemble cast including Greg Stone (Neighbours), Roz Hammond (Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell), Harvey Zielinski (Deadloch), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Jillian Nguyen (One Night) and Cassandra Sorrell (Bump).

White Fever is created and written by Korean-Australian adoptee Ra Chapman with writers Michele Lee, Clare Atkins and Harvey Zielinski, directed by Aidee Walker, and produced by Katherine Fry and Lisa Wang, with executive producers Dan Lake, Kurt Royan, Ra Chapman and Rosie Lourde. ABC Executive Producers are Todd Abbott and Louise Smith.

Black Sheep Films produced the series, as did Orange Entertainment Co. and Unruly Productions Series.

White Fever received major production investment from Screen Australia and ABC, and was financed with support from VicScreen.

International Sales are being handled by ABC Commercial.

White Fever premieres on ABC TV on Wednesday 10 April at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.