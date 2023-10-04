Two Aussie Christmas films to release this year: Christmess and A Savage Christmas

Bonsai Films have just announced it has two Aussie Christmas comedies slated for release this November.

The films, A Savage Christmas by Madeleine Dyer, and Christmess by Heath Davis, will release on 16 November and 30 November, respectively.

Australian Christmas films are not exactly a popular genre, with only a handful of releases every couple of years (see 2020’s Sunburnt Christmas, or 2022’s Christmas Ransom), but perhaps that may change once this silly season rolls around.

About a Savage Christmas – releasing on 16 November

For the Savage family, Christmas day is always held at their decadent regional Queenslander Brenda Savage, a resentful and ageing-in-denial ‘WAG’ wife, and James Savage Snr, a megalomaniac ex-football legend, are empty nesters (apart from Gucci-loving poodle Bubbles).

Daughter Davina (formerly David) is their adopted middle child who came out as trans three years ago and hasn’t seen the family since. First-born Jimmy Savage Jnr is an aspiring rapper with a gambling debt and service weapon (he’s a police officer on probation). Rounding out the disappointments is daughter Leia, a stay-at-home mum and addict, married to an absent real estate developer.

Poster supplied by Bonsai Films .

Davina arrives for Christmas lunch, introducing trans boyfriend (and veterinarian) Kane, to an awkward reception. Expecting her transition to be the focus, it’s instead overshadowed by family secrets and lies which threaten not only their lives – but another Christmas lunch.

Watch the trailer below:

A Savage Christmas was written and directed by Madeleine Dyer and Produced by Daniel Mulvihill and Ben McNeill, and features Thea Raveneau, an Aboriginal transgender Woman from Gunggari, Lardil and Kullilli mob, in her first major role alongside Max Jahufer and Rekha Ryan.

The film also stars Darren Gilshenan, Helen Thomson, Ryan Morgan, David Roberts and Gary Sweet.

About Christmess – releasing on 30 November

Poster supplied by Bonsai Films

Christmess is written and directed by Heath Davis (Book Week, Broke), which once again features comic actor Darren Gilshenan, this time alongside the star of the film Steve Le Marquand (The Moodys, Rake) and Hannah Joy from the ARIA winning alternative indie rock band Middle Kids.

Le Marquand plays a washed-up actor, Chris Flint, fresh out of rehab, who takes a job as a suburban strip mall Santa Claus where he encounters his long estranged daughter. With the support of Nick, his kind and caring sponsor, and Joy, a young, sharp tongued, musician in recovery, Chris sets about staying sober in order to win his daughter’s forgiveness for Christmas.

Christmess shot principal photography in Sydney last year.

Watch the trailer below: