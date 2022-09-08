Miranda Tapsell, Matt Okine to star in new Australian Christmas movie

Filming has begun in Homebush, NSW on the Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom, a new Australian Christmas movie that will be shown exclusively on the streaming platform.

The film stars acclaimed comedian Matt Okine (The Other Guy), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires, Love Child) and Ed Oxenbould ( Bloom, Puberty Blues, Paper Planes), and will premiere this December.

Written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker (A Sunburnt Christmas) and produced by Every Cloud Productions (Eden, A Sunburnt Christmas), Christmas Ransom is a riotous comedy-adventure inspired by family favourites such as Home Alone, Die Hard and Elf.

When beloved toy store, Harrington and Sons, is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a pair of bumbling criminals and the struggling owner (Okine) held for ransom, a pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist, where they are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone.

Christmas Ransom will also star Genevieve Lemon (The Tourist, Prisoner, The Power of the Dog), Bridie McKim (Bump, Dive Club) and young stars Evan Stanhope (Thor: Love & Thunder), Tahlia Sturzaker (I Am Mother, Ascendant) and Chai Hansen (The Newsreader) round out the cast.

Federal Communications Minister, the Hon Michelle Rowland MP visited the set last week.

L-R: Stan CCO Cailah Scobie, Evan Stanhope, Stan CEO Martin Kugeler, Matt Okine, Tahlia Sturzaker, Nine CEO Mike Sneesby and the Hon Michelle Rowland MP. Image: supplied

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: ‘Our Stan Original Christmas films have quickly become a beloved staple of our annual lineup, following the success of A Sunburnt Christmas and Christmas on the Farm. We are elated to again be working with the talented team at Every Cloud Productions, the brilliant writing team of Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker and such a fantastic cast to bring a fun and heartfelt tale to our screens this holiday season.’

‘Christmas Ransom will bring the same irreverent humour and warmth everyone loved in A Sunburnt Christmas, with the added fun of some wild, high-stakes action hijinks,’ said Drew Grove, CEO and Executive Producer at Every Cloud Productions. ‘With a lot of mischief and heart, it will give everyone the chance to laugh, cry and cheer together for a film that is sure to become one of Australia’s classic Christmas tales.’

The Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom is created and executive produced by Drew Grove, Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, and Mike Jones (all: A Sunburnt Christmas), directed by Adele Vuko (Skitbox, Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am, writer: Love Me), and produced by Naomi Just (The Unusual Suspects, Born to Spy, Ronny Chieng: International Student).

Christmas Ransom is financed by Stan in conjunction with Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund, Fulcrum Media Finance and Every Cloud Productions.

The Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom is now in production for a release this festive season.