Thank God You’re Here returns to Ten in August

Thank God You're Here returns for Season 6 on Ten this August.
16 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Thank God You're Here. Image: 10 Network

A sixth season of Thank God You’re Here is coming to Ten later this year.

The improv comedy show, which pits clueless Australian comedians and TV personalities against mystery scenes with actors on scripts, first aired in 2006 and ran until 2009 before being axed. It returned, with new guest faces and a new ensemble cast, in 2023.

Famous for it’s catchphrase of ‘thank god you’re here,’ which is uttered on the moment the guest walks through the blue door, the series was most successful new show in Australia of 2006, attracting an average of 1.7 million viewers after the first few episodes. In 2009, a board game based on the show was released. It has since gone on to be nominated for a handful of TV Week Logie awards, and continues to draw good ratings for the Ten network.

Read: New Australian TV & streaming shows in 2024

Last year the guests included Aaron Chen, Julia Zemiro, Mark Bonnano (of Aunty Donna), Danielle Walker, Ross Noble, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Rhys Nicholson and Kitty Flanigan.

In a newly released promo vid, you can see some highlights from season five as host Celia Pacquola teases the upcoming season six.

The guests for season 6 have not yet been confirmed, but with an airdate of 14 August just around the corner, we can expect to see some names revealed soon.

Thank God You’re Here – Season 6 will air on 10 from 14 August 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

News
