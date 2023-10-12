Sydney’s IMAX cinema has re-opened after 7 years: here’s what to expect

Refurbishment has finally been completed on Sydney’s IMAX theatre, one of only two IMAX theatres in Australia (the other being in Melbourne).

After a gruelling seven year wait, which was initially promised as a short renovation, the fences have come down around the Darling Harbour construction site. This is not just a buff-up of the old cinema, however – the original theatre was demolished just two decades after opening in 1996, as part of a major harbourside renovation.

The project first began in 2016 and has cost $1 billion total. Now, Sydney’s IMAX displays films on a massive 692m2 screen – one of the world’s largest – and uses use new Laser technology that didn’t exist in the 90s.

Event Cinemas CEO Jane Hasting told The Australian that the new site sets a ‘new benchmark for immersive cinema entertainment’ [The Australian].

What films are on now?

The theatre opened on Wednesday 11 October with showings of Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick.

Garth Edward’s The Creator, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are both on now, with the latest Scorsese epic Killers of the Flower Moon coming to the screen in just a few days.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Marvels, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, Deep Sky, Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Beekeeper are all coming to IMAX Sydney later in the year.

Where is the cinema?

As per the website: IMAX Sydney is located in Darling Harbour. You can find us at: 1/35 Wheat Road, Sydney, NSW 2000.

Parking

There are a number of secure car parks located in and around Darling Harbour with the closest being First Parking Darling Quarter.

Public Transport

There are many ways to get to IMAX Sydney via public transport, including train, bus, light rail, ferry and taxi services.

For tickets and more information, head to the IMAX Sydney website.