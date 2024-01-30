Supergirl: Australian Milly Alcock lands top role

Australian actor Milly Alcock, known for her role as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, has clinched the coveted role of Supergirl in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DC Universe venture.

Alcock secured the role over actors Emilia Jones, of CODA fame, and Meg Donnelly, who voiced Supergirl in DC animated series like Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

Alcock previously starred in Australian projects Upright and The Gloaming. Chris Boy wrote of her performance as Meg in Upright: ‘Meg is a brilliant creation. One moment, she’s picking fights which Lucky will have to extract her from, the next she’s stealing blank pages from prescription pads to keep him in pills. She taunts him mercilessly but trusts him absolutely. She’s like the kitten in Chuck Jones’s legendary ’50s Merrie Melodies cartoon about the big old bulldog Marc Antony, Feed the Kitty. Their relationship is delicious torture.’

While speculation circulates about Supergirl’s potential appearance in Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy, nothing is confirmed. Superman Legacy begins filming in Georgia, USA, this year. The production schedule for the Supergirl movie is yet to be determined.

What is known is that the character will feature in a DC-based project before headlining her solo feature, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on Tom King’s 2022 comic series which was illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

Gunn reshared Deadline’s breaking story today on his Instagram. Current reports from DC say he will not direct the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film – and we are not sure who will take the helm at this point.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow does not yet have a release date.