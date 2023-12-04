House of the Dragon Season 2: trailer and images released

A first-look teaser trailer and images for House of the Dragon Season 2 have been released by Binge, ahead of the show returning in 2024.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Season 1 of the show was given a four-star rating for ScreenHub, with critic Stephen A Russell writing:

Thrones has always been at its best when folks are conspiring unhurriedly in hushed rooms. The establishing episode does lack a jester in the mould of Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion, and the more common touch of Sean Bean’s nonetheless lordly Ned. I sincerely hope it re-finds the former’s mordant sense of humour, and that we soon glimpse the world beyond the Red Keep’s palace intrigue. House of the Dragon review: a fiery new game is afoot

New cast members include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Previously announced new season 2 cast includes Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

House of the Dragon Season 2. Image: Binge.

House of the Dragon will stream on Binge and HBO in 2024.