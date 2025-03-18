Steve Buscemi to host ‘true crime’ podcast for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for Big Time, a new Apple Original Podcast launching 24 March, 2025.

Hosted by legendary actor and filmmaker Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, Miracle Workers), the 14-episode series explores audacious crimes – fake kidnappings, elaborate robberies, even stolen sharks – with Buscemi introducing a new true story each week about a larger-than-life scam or scheme that almost worked.

Listen to the Big Time trailer.

Big Time is produced by Lee Eisenberg’s Piece of Work Entertainment and Campside Media, in association with Buscemi and Wren Arthur’s Olive Productions.

‘I think a lot of people, myself included, are fascinated by folks who look at the rules and think, “No, I’ve got a better idea”,’ said Buscemi, who hosts and produces the series. ‘Big Time isn’t just true crime – it’s a carnival of chaos, and I’m excited for listeners to tune in.

Apple TV+ subscribers can connect their subscription to Apple Podcasts to access the first two episodes on 24 March, with new episodes available one week early each week. Non-subscribers can listen to the first episode on 24 March, with a new episode released weekly until the finale on 16 June.

Big Time marks the third collaboration between Apple TV+ and Campside Media, following the Webby Award-winning Hooked and Run, Bambi, Run.

It joins a growing offering of Apple TV+ Apple Original Podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts, including the duPont-winning The Line, Operation: Tradebom, My Divo and Missed Fortune, as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series Foundation, For All Mankind, and the docuseries The Big Conn.

March streaming highlights on Apple TV+

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with guest star appearance from Bryan Cranston and.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

Side Quest (26 March)

Side Quest. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series is from creators Katie McElhenney, Ashly Burch and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

BE@RBRICK. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song.