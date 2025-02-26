Apple TV+: best new shows streaming March 2025

Apple TV+: new in March

Dope Thief (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This crime drama is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig.

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

BE@RBRICK. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song.

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with guest star appearance from Bryan Cranston and.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

Side Quest (26 March)

Side Quest. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series is from creators Katie McElhenney, Ashly Burch and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

Apple TV+: recently added

Berlin ER (26 Feb)

Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+.

German-language series. An edgy medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski. Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. The series also stars Slavko Popadić.

Surface – Season 2 (21 Feb)

Surface Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.