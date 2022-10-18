Sit Down Shutup and Watch Screen Festival 2022: what to watch for free

Beginning Wednesday 19 October, the Sit Down Shutup and Watch Screen Festival will be screening an extraordinary and highly diverse selection of the best local, national and international screen works by learning disabled and neurodiverse content makers.

The Festival’s theme this year is ‘Something a Little Bit Different’ and the event event will be presented in a short show format, presented by SDSW Steering Committee Chair Sara Egarr, and featuring mini film reviews by special guest, Mikey Oz Need.

‘We are thrilled to have Mikey’s Reviews as part of the SDSW Screen Festival this year,’ Egarr said. ‘He is a talented local filmmaker, known for his YouTube review channel and comedy films. Mikey’s reviews are a heartfelt insight into the works we have in selection.’

The festival’s online format and midday timeslot are intended to make it accessible to a high number of viewers, with free screenings at noon from Wednesday until Saturday until 30 October on the SDSW YouTube channel, Facebook page and the SDSW website.

‘In 2020, we made the call to go from in-person screening events to an online Festival and this increased our viewership by 600%,’ Egarr said. ‘We are excited to continue to broaden the audience for this community of screen content makers.’

Of more than 35 films to screen this year, highlights include the multiple award-winning sci-fi short film Dust Angel from Amercian Director Peter Dorn-Ravlin. During a fictional Earth-Mars conflict, a lone soldier explores a mysterious planet in the Andromeda galaxy. As the human searches for resources, he discovers that he is not alone.

Cloud Boy: An Autistic Journey, is a beautiful animation film from UK Director, Kieran Firth-Barnard. Cloud Boy journeys through his insecurities and issues growing up. But as college approaches, he decides to become a more independent person. A semi-autobiographical film about the experiences of living with Autism.



‘We are really excited at the diversity of content we have received and selected for screening in 2022, both in terms of genre and the range of themes explored,’ Egarr said. ‘We have content that is challenging and contentious, with strong themes explored of genocide, WW2, political commentary, climate change, LGBTQIA+ and disability intersectionality, marginalisation and the validity of differing voices. As a Committee, we are energised, to not be shying away from hard topics.’



Sit Down Shutup and Watch was established in 2014, modelled on the UK film festival Oska Bright. Invited to South Australia by Tutti Arts, Oska Bright ran disability led film making workshops for learning disabled and neurodiverse creatives. The partnership between SDSW and Oska Bright continues this year with a Saturday Special Screening of Oska Bright Film Festival: Best of the Fest 2022 online on Saturday 22 October.

KEY INFORMATION



Films are free to watch, Wednesdays to Saturdays, 19-30 October at 12pm (ACST), on the Sit Down Shutup and Watch website, the SDSW YouTube Channel and the SDSW Facebook Page.

SCREENING DETAILS



Wednesday 19 October 2022

The Secret Life of Astrid North, Dir. Ray Jacobs, UK

Beautiful Bear, Dir. Stuart Quinn, UK

Mermaid, Dir. Jenna May, Aus

Thursday 20 October

Indoor Camping Guide, Dir. Michael Fong-See Need, Aus

The Neutral Pose, Dir. Ryan Borman, Aus

Lockdown, Dir. James Kurtze, Aus

The Dirty Dishes, Alec Marcus Klicke, Alexander George Sotiriou, Aus

Friday 21 October

What a Wonderful World, Dir. Caitie Moloney, Aus

The Man of the Trees, Dir. Andrea Trivero, Italy

We Found a Leak, Dir. Alexander Sotiriou, Aus

Saturday 22 October

Oska Bright Film Festival: Best of the Fest 2022

Wednesday 26 October

Fell Down the Rabbit Hole, Dir. James Gregory Jones Bull, Aus

Seife, Dir. Riccardo Di Gerlando, Italy

Sunshine and Rainbows, Dir. Sara Egarr, Aus

Thursday 27 October

Halloween, Dir. Joel Hartgen, Aus

Dust Angel, Dir. Peter Dorn-Ravlin, USA

Friday 28 October

Cloud Boy: An Autistic Journey, Dir. Kieran Firth-Bernard

Coming Out Autistic, Dir. Steven Fraser, UK

Secret life of Tom Lightfoot, Dir. Ray Jacobs, UK

Saturday 29 October

Best of Tutti 2022

Films in selection are made with the support of Tutti Arts’ Screen Program.