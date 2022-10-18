Sit Down Shutup and Watch Screen Festival 2022: what to watch for free

Beginning Wednesday 19 October, the Sit Down Shutup and Watch Screen Festival will be screening an extraordinary and highly diverse selection of the best local, national and international screen works by learning disabled and neurodiverse content makers.
The Festival’s theme this year is ‘Something a Little Bit Different’ and the event event will be presented in a short show format, presented by SDSW Steering Committee Chair Sara Egarr, and featuring mini film reviews by special guest, Mikey Oz Need.
‘We are thrilled to have Mikey’s Reviews as part of the SDSW Screen Festival this year,’ Egarr said. ‘He is a talented local filmmaker, known for his YouTube review channel and comedy films. Mikey’s reviews are a heartfelt insight into the works we have in selection.’
The festival’s online format and midday timeslot are intended to make it accessible to a high number of viewers, with free screenings at noon from Wednesday until Saturday until 30 October on the SDSW YouTube channel, Facebook page and the SDSW website.
‘In 2020, we made the call to go from in-person screening events to an online Festival and this increased our viewership by 600%,’ Egarr said. ‘We are excited to continue to broaden the audience for this community of screen content makers.’
Of more than 35 films to screen this year, highlights include the multiple award-winning sci-fi short film Dust Angel from Amercian Director Peter Dorn-Ravlin. During a fictional Earth-Mars conflict, a lone soldier explores a mysterious planet in the Andromeda galaxy. As the human searches for resources, he discovers that he is not alone.
Cloud Boy: An Autistic Journey, is a beautiful animation film from UK Director, Kieran Firth-Barnard. Cloud Boy journeys through his insecurities and issues growing up. But as college approaches, he decides to become a more independent person. A semi-autobiographical film about the experiences of living with Autism.
‘We are really excited at the diversity of content we have received and selected for screening in 2022, both in terms of genre and the range of themes explored,’ Egarr said. ‘We have content that is challenging and contentious, with strong themes explored of genocide, WW2, political commentary, climate change, LGBTQIA+ and disability intersectionality, marginalisation and the validity of differing voices. As a Committee, we are energised, to not be shying away from hard topics.’
Sit Down Shutup and Watch was established in 2014, modelled on the UK film festival Oska Bright. Invited to South Australia by Tutti Arts, Oska Bright ran disability led film making workshops for learning disabled and neurodiverse creatives. The partnership between SDSW and Oska Bright continues this year with a Saturday Special Screening of Oska Bright Film Festival: Best of the Fest 2022 online on Saturday 22 October.
KEY INFORMATION
Films are free to watch, Wednesdays to Saturdays, 19-30 October at 12pm (ACST), on the Sit Down Shutup and Watch website, the SDSW YouTube Channel and the SDSW Facebook Page.
SCREENING DETAILS
Wednesday 19 October 2022
The Secret Life of Astrid North, Dir. Ray Jacobs, UK
Beautiful Bear, Dir. Stuart Quinn, UK
Mermaid, Dir. Jenna May, Aus
Thursday 20 October
Indoor Camping Guide, Dir. Michael Fong-See Need, Aus
The Neutral Pose, Dir. Ryan Borman, Aus
Lockdown, Dir. James Kurtze, Aus
The Dirty Dishes, Alec Marcus Klicke, Alexander George Sotiriou, Aus
Friday 21 October
What a Wonderful World, Dir. Caitie Moloney, Aus
The Man of the Trees, Dir. Andrea Trivero, Italy
We Found a Leak, Dir. Alexander Sotiriou, Aus
Saturday 22 October
Oska Bright Film Festival: Best of the Fest 2022
Wednesday 26 October
Fell Down the Rabbit Hole, Dir. James Gregory Jones Bull, Aus
Seife, Dir. Riccardo Di Gerlando, Italy
Sunshine and Rainbows, Dir. Sara Egarr, Aus
Thursday 27 October
Halloween, Dir. Joel Hartgen, Aus
Dust Angel, Dir. Peter Dorn-Ravlin, USA
Friday 28 October
Cloud Boy: An Autistic Journey, Dir. Kieran Firth-Bernard
Coming Out Autistic, Dir. Steven Fraser, UK
Secret life of Tom Lightfoot, Dir. Ray Jacobs, UK
Saturday 29 October
Best of Tutti 2022
Films in selection are made with the support of Tutti Arts’ Screen Program.