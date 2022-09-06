Sissy trailer drop, release date announced

News

When Cecilia (Sissy) was bullied, her act of self-defence left a friend wounded – now they're out for revenge.
6 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Sissy Press Still with Aisha Dee. Image: supplied

Anticipated Australian horror film Sissy has today released a full trailer and cinematic poster – and it looks damn good.

Directed and written by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes and starring Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Look Both Ways), Barlow (For Now), Emily De Margheriti (Ladies In Black), Daniel Monks (Pulse), Yerin Ha (Halo) and Lucy Barrett (Bloom), the darkly comedic horror is set to arrive in Australian cinemas just in time for Halloween on Thursday 27 October, 2022.

Check out the trailer below:

Cecilia (Sissy) and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them. That is, until Emma’s new friend Alex did just that. When Cecilia became the target of Alex’s bullying, her act of self-defense left Alex horrifically wounded and forced Cecilia and Emma apart.

Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman… until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade and her world is turned upside down.

Emma invites Cecilia away on her hen’s weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, much to the dismay of maid of honour Alex, whose scarred face has only further cemented her grudge against ‘Sissy the sissy’ after all these years. Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell – until Cecilia snaps.

Sissy received its world premiere at SXSW 2022 in the Midnighters section. This ‘satirical nightmare’ has already become quite popular with audiences on Letterboxd and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, enjoying a 98% critics rating on the review aggregator.

Aisha Dee’s breakout horror performance is being likened to that of Florence Pugh in Midsommar, Toni Collette in Hereditary and Lupita Nyong’o in Us.

Unnervingly savage, Sissy is a satirical look at millennial self-victimisation in the social media age.

Sissy comes to Australian cinemas nationally from 27 October 2022.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

