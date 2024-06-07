Screen Queensland secures Karl Urban vehicle The Bluff

Filming is set to start in Queensland for Amazon MGM and AGBO’s The Bluff, starring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Set against the backdrop of the 19th century Caribbean, the feature film centres on a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past resurface.

The Bluff also stars Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Secured through the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy by Screen Queensland, The Bluff will see various locations standing in for the Cayman Islands. The production will also use the facilities at Village Roadshow Studios, including the largest water tanks in Australia.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch expressed pride in the government’s ongoing support for the local screen industry and its role in enhancing Queensland’s status as a global production hub. ‘Securing The Bluff reinforces our commitment to building sustainable screen careers locally and showcases Queensland’s talent and stunning locations,’ Enoch said.

‘We are thrilled to bring The Bluff here, working with the immensely talented local crews and creatives who make this region a true cinematic hub,’ AGBO’s Producer and Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot said.

The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the script with Joe Ballarini.

Producers include AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Executive producers comprise AGBO’s Chris Castaldi, Ari Costa, and Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures’ Zoe Saldaña; Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher; Joe Ballarini; and Frank E. Flowers. Sarah Finn, a longtime AGBO collaborator, is also on board as executive producer for casting direction.