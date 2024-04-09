Black Snow Season 2, filming in Queensland: first look

Stan has revealed the first look at Season 2 of mystery-drama series Black Snow, which is currently filming in Queensland.

Travis Fimmel return as Detective James Cormack in the upcoming second season, which sees the detective delving into two intricate missing persons cases, one professional and the other deeply personal – the case of his missing brother.

Jana McKinnon plays Zoe Jacobs, who disappeared from her own 21st birthday party in 2003.

Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou, and Kat Stewart round out the supporting cast.

Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs. Image: Stan .

The six-part series is set in Queensland’s Glasshouse Mountains, where principle photography is currently underway.

‘Following the enormous success of the first season of Black Snow we are thrilled to be working with the team at Goalpost Pictures and the incredible cast, led by Travis, on another gripping season,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie. ‘We thank our partners at Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, the City of Gold Coast and All3Media and look forward to sharing the new season with audiences soon.’

‘I think Australian film and television has never been stronger,’ said Travis Fimmel. ‘Now, with the addition of streaming networks and their reach, I’m so proud that our local productions and their hard work can be recognised not only here, but around the world. I’m excited to be a part of another season of Black Snow and showing off what Australians have to offer. That, and I’m happy to have free food and a job.’

Director Sian Davies, executive producer Rosemary Blight, and series creator Lucas Taylor return to the series, with Helena Brooks joining as director. Season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa joins the second season as director’s attachment.

The first season of the Stan Original Series Black Snow was nominated for Most Outstanding Drama Series at the 2023 Logie Awards and received two nominations at the 2024 AACTA Awards.

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series Black Snow is produced in association with All3Media International and Sundance Now and with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and City of Gold Coast.

Season 2 of Black Snow will premiere on Stan in the near future.