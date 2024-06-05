‘Tense thriller’ Dangerous Animals commences production on Queensland’s Gold Coast

A new Australian thriller is being filmed in Queensland this month, directed by Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones, The Devil’s Candy) from a script by Nick Lepard.

Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a savvy and free-spirited surfer who is abducted by Jai Courtney’s shark-obsessed serial killer. Held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below. The only person who realises she is missing is new love interest Moses, who goes looking for Zephyr, only to be caught by the deranged murderer as well.

The film stars Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), Jai Courtney (Terminator Genisys), Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High, Dune: Prophecy) and Ella Newton (Girl at the Window, Harrow).

Dangerous Animals and Screen Queensland

‘With a storyline that is set on the Gold Coast as well as being made on the Gold Coast, Dangerous Animals is an exciting genre film that joins a slate of local screen stories including Gettin’ Square sequel Spit, Audrey, Black Snow and How to Make Gravy,’ said Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO.

‘Screen Queensland is proud to support opportunities for our state’s talented cast, crews and creatives to bring homegrown stories to life alongside those from Hollywood. Brouhaha Entertainment has a track record of creating engaging Australian content that can resonate across borders – especially as genre films are back in demand. We look forward to working with the team again, this time on Dangerous Animals.’

Brouhaha Entertainment’s Troy Lum said they are ‘beyond happy to be back in Queensland after the phenomenal experience of Boy Swallows Universe. We love working with our talented local crew in such a film-friendly state.

‘The Gold Coast offers everything we need to produce a world-class movie and we are grateful for the continued assistance of Screen Queensland who are tremendous partners.’

Dangerous Animals in produced by Brouhaha’s Lum and Andrew Mason, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell for LD Entertainment, Chris Ferguson for Oddfellows Entertainment and Brian Kavanaugh Jones for Range Media Partners. Dangerous Animals is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.