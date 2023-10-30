SBS On Demand: new shows streaming in November 2023

Here’s or guide to the best new shows coming to SBS On Demand in November.

1 Nov

Meet the Neighbours

SBS and Blackfella Films’ new three-part documentary series Meet the Neighbours follows eight households from diverse cultural backgrounds as they leave the city behind and seek to live and work in the small town of Maryborough, Victoria, for three months.

Alone UK – Season 1

We’ve had the USA,, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and of course Australia. Now it’s the UK’s turn to take on the toughest survival competition

2 Nov

Better Things – Seasons 1–4

In this dramedy, a single, working actor with no filter raises her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke, in Los Angeles.

World on Fire – Season 2

Season 2 takes viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Hidden – Firstborn – Season 1

Based on Filip Alexanderson’s critically acclaimed novel Förstfödd, this series follows Jonas, whose life is turned upside down after an accident at the construction site he works at unveils his supernatural powers.

9 Nov

Threesome – Season 2

Swedish couple David and Siri have known and loved each other since school. However, when they meet the French art student Camille on a rainy night, a threesome develops.

16 Nov

Das Boot – Season 4

Das Boot. Image: SBS.

Siblings Hannie Hoffmann and Klaus Hoffmann are poles apart as the season begins before a shared tragedy brings them closer together.

22 Nov

Fargo – Season 5

Fargo’s fifth instalment is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

23 Nov

Raven – Seasons 1–3

An investigative police officer is called to work on a smuggling case in the village in the north of Poland where he grew up. While he’s on the trail of the smugglers a young boy disappears in the village.

30 Nov

The Brigade – Season 1

Former Special Forces soldier Saïd is the new leader of the B.R.I., an elite unit of young and fiery police officers who fight organised crime and terrorism. He’s taking over the role from Patrick, an old-fashioned cop who learned everything he knows by spending too long in the company of criminals.

Hunters – Seasons 1 & 2

Rolf Lassgård reprises his role as crime detective Erik Bäckström in this crime series that is a spin-off of the 1996 hit film The Hunters (Jägarna) and its 2011 sequel False Trail (Jägarna 2).

Furia – Season 2

It’s been two years since Ellen and Asgeir stopped the terror attack in Berlin. Ellen is back home caring for her elderly father, while Asgeir and his daughter live in Lofoten, in hiding from the relentless and lethal Ziminov.