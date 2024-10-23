News

Sally Hepworth’s Darling Girls optioned for TV

Sally Hepworth's thriller Darling Girls will be adapted for TV by Made Up Stories.
23 Oct 2024 10:43
Silvi Vann-Wall
Sally Hepworth, author photo, and the Darling Girls front cover. Images supplied by Made Up Pictures.

Australian author Sally Hepworth’s novel Darling Girls will be soon adapted into a TV series, thanks to an acquisition by Made Up Stories.

Darling Girls follows sisters Jessica, Norah and Alicia – who return to the idyllic farming estate where they were raised by a foster mother, only to discover a body under the house. Their return to the Wild Meadows reveals that their childhood wasn’t the fairy tale everyone thought it was, and the sisters find themselves thrust into the spotlight as key witnesses – and prime suspects.

The novel won the 2024 Ned Kelly Award for Best Crime Fiction, and it was a national bestseller in the US and Australia’s number one fiction title upon release. 

The production team behind Darling Girls

Bruna Papandrea’s film and TV production company Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) announced their decision to option Darling Girls for TV today, with Irish screenwriter and producer Orlagh Collins already attached as series writer and showrunner/producer.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Katie Amos will produce for Made Up Stories. Hepworth and Rob Weisbach will serve as executive producers. Hepworth is repped by CAA and Rob Weisbach Creative Management.

Made Up Stories said, ‘We love making compelling thrillers at Made Up Stories with complex women at the centre. Sally’s brilliant book has four of them and, paired with Orlagh Collins’ adaptation, we’ve been left breathless.’

‘I’m thrilled to be working with Bruna, Steve and Made Up Stories to adapt Darling Girls for series,’ said Hepworth. ‘I’ve long admired their dynamic filmmaking and their passion for telling women’s stories, so I feel unbelievably lucky to partner with them to bring this particular story to life – one that examines three uniquely complex women at the centre of a murder investigation and the team of detectives who grossly underestimate their unbreakable bond of sisterhood.’

Hepworth is the author of nine acclaimed novels, including The Mother In Law, The Good Sister, The Soulmate, and Uncharted Waters. Her books have been translated in twenty-five languages and have sold more than two million copies worldwide.

Upcoming projects for Made Up Stories include season two of Nine Perfect Strangers, which wrapped filming in June 2024, Marcelle Lunam’s debut feature film Addition, the television series The Last Anniversary (based on the book by Liane Moriarty) and season two of Strife.

Made Up Stories has also recently optioned Zoë Foster Blake’s novel Things Will Calm Down Soon for a TV series.

ScreenHub: Zoë Foster Blake’s Things Will Calm Down Soon optioned for TV

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Max and the Midknights. Image: Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

From 28 October to 3 November 2024 – discover the best new shows streaming on Paramount+.

Paul Dalgarno
Interior Chinatown key art. Image: Disney+
News

Interior Chinatown: trailer released for Taika Waititi-produced Disney+ series

Watch the trailer for Interior Chinatown, a Disney+ series debuting on 19 Nov 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Outer Banks – S4, Part 2. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: new shows streaming November 2024

Discover the best new shows to stream on Netflix in November 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Bad Sisters Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming November 2024

Discover the best new shows streaming on Apple TV+ in November 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Anna Torv in Territory. Image: Netflix.
Reviews

Territory, Netflix review: a soapy Shakespearean outback saga

Territory takes a widescreen look at a scheming family on a Northern Territory cattle farm, with twists round every corner…

Paul Dalgarno
