News

 > News

Zoë Foster Blake’s Things Will Calm Down Soon optioned for TV

Made Up Stories will adapt Zoë Foster Blake's novel into a TV series.
17 Oct 2024 11:38
Silvi Vann-Wall
Things Will Calm Down cover. Image: Zoe Foster Blake

Television

Things Will Calm Down cover. Image: Zoe Foster Blake

Share Icon

Production company Made Up Stories has optioned Australian author Zoë Foster Blake’s new novel, Things Will Calm Down Soon, for television.

Things Will Calm Down is a story about ‘modern entrepreneurship, family, business and motherhood’, following a 30-year-old hair stylist named Kit Cooper. Described as ‘undeniably successful, yet restless’, Kit decides to launch her own product and build a multimillion-dollar business – all while single parenting, managing an unreliable partner and a dysfunctional wider family, and far too many school WhatsApp messages.

When Kit finds herself in the alien world of investors, suits and mergers and acquisitions her relentless anxiety, imposter syndrome and head-spinning busyness begs the question: will things ever calm down?

‘As a female founder, a mother and a lover of books I knew immediately I had to bring Zoe’s brilliant complex and aspirational book to life as a US set TV series,’ Bruna Papandrea, head of Made Up Stories, said. ‘I continue to be inspired to make super fun things I desperately want to see, and the world needs to meet Kit, a woman who reminds me of so many kickass women I know.’

Bruna Papandrea For Made Up Stories. Image Supplied.
Bruna Papandrea for Made Up Stories. Image supplied.
Zoe Foster Blake. Image Supplied.
Zoe Foster Blake. Image supplied.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Katie Amos will executive produce for Made Up Stories. Foster Blake will also serve as executive producer and is repped by Tara Wynne at Curtis Brown in Australia and Kristyn Keene Benton at CAA.

‘Bruna is a passionate and proven champion of Australian female authors and their work, and I couldn’t think of anyone more suited or more formidable than Made Up Stories to bring to life the characters and world of THINGS WILL CALM DOWN SOON,Zoë Foster Blake said. I’m delighted; I’m excited.’

ScreenHub: Addition: adaptation of Toni Jordon’s novel to premiere at TIFF 24

Zoë Foster Blake is the author of 17 books, spanning novels, beauty, relationship advice and children’s picture books. Her 2014 novel, The Wrong Girl, was created into a network TV series, and her picture book, No One Likes a Fart, won Australian picture book of the year. In 2014, after a decade as a beauty journalist, Zoë created a successful skincare brand, Go-To.

Made Up Stories, the award-winning global film and TV production company led by Bruna Papandrea (Nine Perfect StrangersPieces of Her, The Undoing) says their aim is to ‘amplify distinctive voices to tell unforgettable stories about the diversity of human experience, driven primarily by multifaceted females on and off-screen.’

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Film Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Opinions & Analysis All Screen
More
Plum. Image: ABC iview.
Reviews

Plum, ABC review: sporting pain and poetry

Plum follows former rugby league hero Peter 'the Plum' Lum as he faces up to a serious brain injury related…

Paul Dalgarno
The Office. Image: Prime Video. Best 9 new shows.
Reviews

The Office, Prime Video review: a cookie-cutter Australian version of the show

Despite its excellent cast, The Office offers a checklist of tics and tropes we’re all way too familiar with.

Anthony Morris
Dandadan. Image: Yukinobu Tatsu/Shueisha/Science Saru/Crunchyroll/Netflix
Reviews

Dandadan review: Scully and Mulder wannabes take on aliens, ghosts, and highschool

Two teens tackle aliens, ghastly spirits, and budding romance in new anime series Dandadan.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan.
Reviews

Thou Shalt Not Steal, Stan review: an Australian crime romp gem

New series Thou Shalt Not Steal, starring Sherry-Lee Watson and Miranda Otto, blends a dark crime story with wry humour.

Anthony Morris
Hysteria. Image: Binge. Best 9 new shows.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 14 to 20 October 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login