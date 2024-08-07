Strife: Asher Keddie to return in Season 2 of Binge hit series

The following media statement was released by Binge this morning:

Following a record-breaking debut as Binge’s biggest original series premiere of all time, Binge is thrilled to announce that production has commenced in Sydney for the second season of the critically acclaimed series Strife, starring Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring).

Joining the leading Australian actress for the new season are returning stars Matt Day (Rake), Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), Emma Lung (Stranded), Maria Angelico (Sisters), Rhys Mitchell (Upper Middle Bogan), Olivia Junkeer (Neighbours), BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry), Bryony Skillington (The Power of the Dog), Darcy Tadich (Neighbours), Willow Speers (Wolf Like Me), Jonathan LaPaglia (Seven Days), Alex Dimitriades (The Tourist), Lucy Ansell (Force of Nature: The Dry 2) and Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross). Fans can look forward to some exciting additions to this line-up with further announcements to come.

Produced by award-winning production company Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) in partnership with global film and TV studio FIFTH SEASON, with major production investment from Screen Australia, Strife is a comedic drama that follows Evelyn Jones (Asher Keddie), a modern, imperfect woman and publisher, on her journey from lounge room blogger to becoming a force in women’s media. Set in the dynamic world of publishing and digital media, the series is inspired by Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance and written by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller (The Letdown).

In season two, Evelyn Jones (Asher Keddie) is under siege. With the threat of a new rival women’s website looming and the arrival of a nasty troll calling out her hypocrisy and privilege, Evelyn is double guessing her instincts right when she needs to be on her A game. Eve Life has expanded to a fancy new office and ventures into podcasting, but Evelyn needs to find an investor to keep the ship afloat. At home, she’s still birdnesting with Jon as the pair explore dating again … but with other people.

This season brings a new level of drama while portraying the relatable complexities of womanhood – the ups, the downs and the laugh-out-loud moments in between.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner & Executive Producer said: ‘We are thrilled to be back in Sydney filming the next chapter of Strife with our exceptional cast and creative team. Season one was a record-breaking hit for BINGE, captivating viewers with its flawed, hilarious, and deeply human characters. We can’t wait to continue Evelyn’s story and deliver world-class, premium storytelling once again to our viewers.’

Asher Keddie said: ‘Sarah Scheller has created so many layers to explore in the journey for this second series. There’s a beautiful, complex honesty to the writing and I can’t wait to bring viewers inside Evelyn’s experience as she navigates new challenges, ambition, morality, and love.’

Mia Freedman, Executive Producer said: ‘Starting work on season two has felt like getting the band back together in the best way. I continue to learn so much from the amazing women and men working on this show and season two is already a blast. LFG.’

Made Up Stories said: ‘We’re so happy to be back with our Strife family again, and our wonderful partners at BINGE. After the overwhelming response to season one, we’re so excited to be back in this world with a cast led by our partner Asher Keddie.’

Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said: ‘Off the back of a record-breaking debut, I’m so excited Screen NSW is supporting Strife as it heads back into production in Sydney for season two. I can’t wait to see where Made Up Stories, Sarah Scheller and the entire team take Evelyn’s story next and I know audiences can’t wait either.’

Sarah Scheller returns as both writer and executive producer for the new season, joined by a talented team of writers including Clare Stephens, Jessie Stephens, Andy Healy, Lexi Freiman, Amy Stewart, and Mary Coustas. Neil Sharma (Heartbreak High, Mother and Son) will direct all eight episodes of season 2. Executive producers for Made Up Stories are Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Katie Amos, alongside Asher Keddie, Mia Freedman, Sarah Scheller, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh. Lorelle Adamson will serve as producer.

Production credit: Strife Season 2 is a Made Up Stories and Fifth Season production for Binge. Major production investment from Foxtel Group and Screen Australia. Financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund. International Sales by Fifth Season. Post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW.