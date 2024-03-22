News

Nine Perfect Strangers returns with more cast members

Nine Perfect Strangers will return with a second season of wellness-based drama.
22 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

L-R Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin. Images supplied by Prime

Prime Video has announced the cast for season two of its drama series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole Kidman is set to reprise her role as the wellness guru Masha, and she will be joined by Henry Golding as Peter, Mark Strong David, and Lena Olin as Helena, who have all signed on as series regulars.

Kidman also serves as an executive producer for the series with Blossom Films, alongside producers David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea of Made Up Stories, and FIFTH SEASON, with the latter also handling distribution worldwide, except for the US where Hulu holds the reins.

For those who missed the debut season, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel of the same name. Set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort, the series follows nine individuals seeking transformation under the guidance of the mysterious Masha. Season one boasted a star-studded cast including Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and more, and it also garnered critical acclaim.

Read: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ gets lost in tasteful catharsis

Earlier this week, a photo was released of Nicole Kidman on set for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned for more news on Prime Video.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

