News

 > News

Runner: Owen Wilson and TV’s Jack Reacher in Queensland for thrilling film

Runner will see Wilson and Ritchson shooting an action adventure film in Brisbane and surround QLD areas.
3 Apr 2025 15:47
Silvi Vann-Wall
Reacher’s Alan Ritchson will be in Queensland soon for Runner. Images supplied by Screen Queensland and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Film

Reacher’s Alan Ritchson will be in Queensland soon for Runner. Images supplied by Screen Queensland and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Share Icon

Actors Owen Wilson (Loki) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are soon coming to Queensland to shoot a new Hollywood film called Runner.

Produced by A Higher Standard and Nickel City Pictures, and directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed, Expendables 4), Runner follows a high-end courier faced with a harrowing, life-or-death mission: deliver an organ to a seven-year-old girl in need of an immediate transplant.

The straightforward task rapidly devolves into a perilous game of cat and mouse, when outside interests get involved and set their sights on claiming the organ. 

Wilson will play Ben, the medical courier that Ritchson is begrudgingly forced to transport and protect. 

Runner: why Queensland?

The film is set in Brisbane and was secured for the state through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, which also recently attracted the feature Bear Country, which wrapped on 23 March and stars Russell Crowe, Aaron Paul, Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev and Luke Evans. 

‘From gritty urban thrillers like Runner to beachside blockbusters like Ticket to Paradise, the sunshine state always looks incredible on the big screen and it’s great that the international producers wanted to feature Queensland as Queensland for this film,’ Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said.

‘We know Runner will contribute about $20 million to the state’s economy and employ almost 90 local cast and crew during production.’

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that A Higher Standard and Nickel City Pictures making back-to-back productions in Queensland was a great example of the growth in repeat business.

‘Queensland is a film-friendly state with a highly skilled crew base and an array of locations close to studio and post-production facilities. With the strong backing of state and federal governments through competitive incentives, we are well positioned to deliver outstanding results for productions across a range of budgets and technical requirements.’

Runner and Bear Country

Runner marks the second collaboration with Mark Fasano and Nickel City Pictures in Queensland, the first of which was our Russell Crowe film Bear Country, that’s set in Los Angeles,’ said A Higher Standard’s Jeffrey Greenstein.

‘The location and aesthetic offer incredibly cinematic and diverse landscapes and scenery, so we thought how better to follow up than actually shooting a film here that is set here.’

Runner is written by Miles Hubley and Tommy White and directed by Scott Waugh. 

The film is produced by Mark Fasano (Marlowe) of Nickel City Pictures; Jeffrey Greenstein (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) of A Higher Standard; Deborah Glover (Sleeping Dogs) of G2 Dispatch; Todd Garner (Broken Road Productions), and Dan Spilo (Industry Entertainment).

The production is supported by the Australian Government through the Location Offset, the Queensland Government through the Production Attraction Strategy, and the City of Gold Coast.  

Productions made in Queensland during 2025 have so far included Anaconda, Bear Country, Fing!, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season Two), Spa Weekend and Voltron.

Recent Queensland-made releases include Black Snow (reviewed here), Darby and Joan, Good Cop/Bad Cop (reviewed here), Nautilus, Spit (reviewed here) and The Lost Tiger, with Dangerous Animals and Mortal Kombat 2 confirmed for release later in the year. 

ScreenHub: The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Max, Netflix, Stan, Paramount+, SBS, Apple TV and more

Runner does not yet have a confirmed release date. Filming commences soon.

For new titles on streaming, see here.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Lee Pace in The Fall. Image: MUBI/Umbrella Entertainment
Reviews

The Fall (2006) 4K restoration review: Tarsem Singh's stunning film finally gets the upgrade it always deserved

The Fall, now restored in glorious 4K, is a sumptuous cinematic treat for the senses.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
News

The Legend of Zelda film adaptation gets March 2027 release date

The Legend of Zelda film will seemingly arrive in Australian cinemas alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Leah J. Williams
Lily Sullivan as Rory in Forgive Us All. Image: Rialto Distribution
News

Forgive Us All: Richard Roxburgh stars in new neo-Western horror flick

Forgive Us All, a neo-Western horror starring Richard Roxburgh, opens this May 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Penny Downie, Olivia Hargroder and Julia Savage for Bus Stop Films' Boss Cat. Images supplied.
News

Boss Cat: Bus Stop Films announces first feature film

Boss Cat begins filming in June: an inspiring film about courage and inclusion, filming in NSW's Blue Mountains.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Features

What’s on at the cinemas in April 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Your guide to what's new at the cinema in April 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login