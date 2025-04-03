The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Max, Netflix, Stan, Paramount+, SBS, Apple TV and more

We’ve scoured the guides for new movies available on each subscription, and here’s what we can conclude: the following titles are the 10 best films just added to streaming that you can watch now (31 March-6 April 2025).

Read on to see what films we picked, where you can stream them, where they’re from and what they’re rated, and why you should watch them ASAP.

An American Tail (Paramount+, Apple TV)

An American Tail. Image: Universal Pictures . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 1986

Director: Don Bluth

Stars: Phillip Glasser, Erica Yohn, Nehemiah Persoff

Country: USA

Rating: G

Genre: Animation

A young mouse named Fievel and his family decide to migrate to America, a ‘land without cats,’ at the turn of the 20th century. But somehow, Fievel ends up in the New World alone and must fend off not only the felines he never thought he’d have to deal with again but also the loneliness of being away from home.

Why should I watch An American Tail? Don Bluth is one of animation’s greatest artists, and no film exemplifies his work better than An American Tail. It’s also an evergreen immigrant story that resonates to this day.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Netflix)

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. Image: Netflix . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2023

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Stars: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama

When her family moves from New York City to New Jersey, an 11-year-old girl navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence.

Why should I watch Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret? This long-awaited adaptation does full justice to Judy Blume’s renowned coming-of-age novel of the same name.

Barry Lyndon (Max)

Barry Lyndon. Image: TCM/Max . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 1975

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stars: Ryan O’Neal, Marisa Benson, Patrick Magee

Country: UK, USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama

An Irish rogue uses his cunning and wit to work his way up the social classes of 18th century England, transforming himself from the humble Redmond Barry into the noble Barry Lyndon.

Why should I watch Barry Lyndon? While perhaps less known among Stanley Kubrick’s work, it features impressive, painting-like composition that’s superbly shot and edited.

Hundreds of Beavers (SBS)

Hundreds of Beavers. Image: Lightbulb Film Distribution . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2024

Director: Mike Cheslik

Stars: Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, Olivia Graves, Doug Mancheski

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Comedy

In the 19th century, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

Why should I watch Hundreds of Beavers? I’m once again convincing the people the Hundreds of Beavers is the greatest thing since sliced bread. If you missed your chance to see this knee-slapping chuckle fest in cinemas, now’s the time to watch it (for free, I might add!).

ScreenHub: Hundreds of Beavers review: help, the beavers have unionised!

Powaqqatsi (Prime Video)

Powaqqatsi. Image: Prime Video. 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 1988

Director: Godfrey Reggio

Stars: Christie Brinkley, David Brinkley, Patrick Disanto

Country: USA

Rating: G

Genre: Documentary

An exploration of technologically developing nations and the effect the transition to Western-style modernisation has had on them.

Why should I watch Powaqqatsi? Come for the stunning visuals and profound commentary on the impact of industrialisation on the environment; stay for the meditative Philip Glass score.

Ran (SBS)

Ran. Image: StudioCanal . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 1985

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Stars: Tatsuya Nakadai, Akira Terao

Country: Japan, France

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

With Ran, legendary director Akira Kurosawa reimagines Shakespeare’s King Lear as a singular historical epic set in sixteenth-century Japan. Majestic in scope, the film is Kurosawa’s late-life masterpiece, a profound examination of the folly of war and the crumbling of one family under the weight of betrayal, greed and the insatiable thirst for power.

Why should I watch Ran? Kurosawa. Shakespeare. Need I say more?

Stuart: A Life Backwards (Max)

Stuart: A Life Backwards. Image: HBO . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2007

Director: David Atwood

Stars: Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch

Country: UK

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

A story about the remarkable friendship between a reclusive writer and illustrator and a chaotic homeless man, whom he gets to know during a campaign to release two charity workers from prison.

Why should I watch Stuart: A Life Backwards? This underseen gem stars both an early-career Cumberbatch and an early-career Hardy doing some of the best acting work ever put to screen. The low budget feel of the film is especially charming.

The Emu War (Prime Video)

The Emu War. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2023

Director: Jay Morrissey, Lisa Fineberg, John Campbell

Stars: Damian Callinan, Lisa Fineberg, Aaron Gocs, Dane Simpson

Country: Australia

Rating: MA

Genre: Comedy

Based on the infamous Great Emu War of 1932, The Emu War follows a rag tag platoon of soldiers who are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the Emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emus Leader the Queen Emu.

Why should I watch The Emu War? It may be extremely cooked, but The Emu War is certainly a daring little flick from some of Australia’s funniest talents. The emu puppetry is a highlight.

ScreenHub: The Emu War: Aaron Gocs says ‘I did my own stunts’

The Tale (Max)

The Tale. Image: HBO . 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2018

Director: Jennifer Fox

Stars: Laura Dern, Elizabeth Debicki, Jason Ritter

Country: USA

Rating: R

Genre: Drama

An investigation into one woman’s memory as she‘s forced to re-examine her first sexual relationship and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive.

Why should I watch The Tale? While being one of the most harrowing films I’ve ever sat through, The Tale is 100% unforgettable and essential viewing.

Zombieland (Stan)

Zombieland. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Stan. 10 best films on streaming this week.

Year: 2009

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Comedy/horror

Columbus has made a habit of running from what scares him. Tallahassee doesn’t have fears. If he did, he’d kick their ever-living ass. In a world overrun by zombies, these two are perfectly evolved survivors. But now, they’re about to stare down the most terrifying prospect of all: each other.

Why should I watch Zombieland? Now that the 2000s undead craze has died down significantly, it’s high time we revisited some of the best works to come out of that Walking Dead-obsessed time. Zombieland remains as irreverent and scathingly funny as ever.

