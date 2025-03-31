Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Disney+ and more

BritBox: new shows

Vera Season 13 (4 April)

Vera Season 13. Image: BritBox. New shows.

Series. Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mat and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Vera Season 13 continues the gripping investigative journey with DCI Vera Stanhope as she tackles complex and emotionally charged murder cases in the rugged landscape of Northumberland. With her sharp mind and no-nonsense attitude, Vera delves into the darkest corners of the human psyche to uncover the truth, all while navigating the challenges of her personal life.

The season promises loads of surprising murders cases including a market trader found dead on a bridge, the body of a chip shop owner found in a freezer and the body of a young woman who died from cancer discovered by a railway crossing.

Starring Brenda Blethlyn, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements and Jon Morrison. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows

Sumotherhood (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+. New shows.

Film (2023). This British comedy directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash. When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows

Snow (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows.

Series. A mystery thriller series set in the age of the climate crisis with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind.

James May: Our Man in … Japan (1 April)

Series. James May has always been intrigued by the idea of Japan; yet this nation and its culture remains a complete mystery to him. Now he’s on a one-man mission to immerse himself in its society, places, and people in a bid to unlock its extraordinary secrets and gain a genuine understanding into why this unique land and its people are the way they are.

Eurostar: Minding the Gap (2 April)

Documentary. The Eurostar: for 30 years this unique train line has zipped passengers between Paris and London in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Come aboard the Eurostar and see what it takes to build and operate an international rail line that traverses the complex Channel Tunnel, accompanied by on-board staff, engineers, and technicians.

Are You Autistic? (2 April)

Documentary. The past 5 years has seen a huge increase in the numbers of people with an autism diagnosis and there are currently over 170,000 people in the UK waiting for assessment.

Research in the field is moving fast and NHS GP Dr Claire Taylor wants to update her knowledge so she can better help if you think you are autistic.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

An extraordinary behind-the-scenes series capturing the construction of the next colossal stage of Sydney Metro, one of the world’s biggest railway projects.

Filmed over seven years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access to this world-scale mega project, capturing the human spirit of the massive engineering challenge facing more than 50,000 workers.

Secrets of Polygamy (4 April)

Docuseries. Investigator Matt Browning exposes the shocking realities of life within polygamist societies, such as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).

Through in-depth interviews with former members and exclusive photos and audio, Browning attempts to shine a light on these groups in which powerful men hold sway over thousands through fear and absolute rule.

Stan: new shows

The Good Doctor Season 7 (31 March)

The Good Doctor. Image: Stan. Season 7 streams this week. New shows.

Series. The return of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, who was recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff.

Zombieland (1 April)

Film (2009). A dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Zombieland: Double Tap (1 April)

Film (2019). In this sequel, we’re in the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Dead Man Walking (4 April)

Film (1995). In this legal drama, a nun sympathises with a death-row killer and his victim’s families. Starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

Love Triangle Season 3 (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan. New shows.

Series. With a double-episode premiere, five brave singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder/ AMC+. New shows.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorised residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s.

When Chuck realises his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: new shows

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix. New shows.



Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

Devil May Cry (3 April)

Anime series. When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.

Starring Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee and Chris Coppola.

Prime Video: new shows

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant. Watch the trailer.

Marked Men (4 April)

Film (2025). Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist. Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together–or tear them apart.

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lin.

Disney+: new shows

The Hardy Boys Season 3 (2 April)

Series. We’re back with the Hardy Boys, Frank and Joe, with their latest set of adventures.

Starring Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot and Keana Lyn Bastides.

Dying for Sex (4 April)

Dying for Sex. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Series. Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

NBA Double Header (4 April)

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Philadelphia 76ers & Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers.

Max: new shows

The Parenting (31 March)

Film (2025). A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realise that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Starring Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Brian Cox and Edie Falco.

ScreenHub: Max launches in Australia: Binge loses HBO shows & Warner Bros films

Fast Friends (1 April)

Series. Celebrating the beloved series’ 30th anniversary, this special four-part game show finds nine teams facing off in the ultimate Friends tournament. Hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings and taped at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City, this dynamic game show keeps even the most die-hard fans on their toes as they race through the world of Friends.

With challenges taking place on the iconic sets, including Rachel and Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Central Perk, the Vegas wedding chapel, and Phoebe’s taxi, only the three fastest teams will advance to the finale for a chance to win the ultimate prize: The Geller Cup.

Dune (1 April)

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune’. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Max.

Film (2021). Paul Atreides arrives on Arrakis after his father accepts the stewardship of the dangerous planet. But chaos ensues after a betrayal as forces clash to control melange, a precious resource.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

The Batman (1 April)

Film (2022). WA sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, leading Batman to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (1 April)

Film (2022). Albus Dumbledore knows that Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he asks Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team on a dangerous mission.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

The Matrix Resurrections (1 April)

Film (2021). A return to the world(s) of The Matrix. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit again.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Elvis (1 April)

Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max.

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s lush retelling of the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans Season 1 (1 April)

Docuseries. Zak Bagans sends documentary crews to capture true tales of twisted terror, local lore and deeply disturbing paranormal activity at various locations around the world.

Portals to Hell Season 3 (2 April)

Reality TV. Jack Osbourne and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman search for ghosts. Will they find them? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Ghost Nation (2 April)

Docuseries. High-stakes cases and a robust, multi-stage investigation that begins with a shocking paranormal story and a tantalising piece of evidence.

Baylen Out Loud (3 April)

Reality series. Follows Baylen Dupree, a vibrant young woman with Tourette Syndrome and her journey towards independence.

Aussie Gold Hunters Season 9 (3 April)

Reality series. Three teams of gold prospectors take a gamble to strike it big, deep in outback Australia. Starring Matt Dickson, Tyler Mahoney and Christine Clark.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (4 April)

Reality series. Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey are billed as the ‘dopest brothers on television hunting ghosts’. Our paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories.

Hollywood Demons (5 April)

Docuseries. Looking behind the curtains to get a closer look as cursed dynasties such as the Von Erichs to fallen icons like Stephen Collins, plus troubled shows like Power Rangers and Real Housewives.

Fright Club Season 2 (6 April)

Reality series. Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers compete to freak each other out with the creepiest paranormal videos they can find.

Binge: new shows

The Listeners Season 1 (1 April)

Series. The Listeners centres on Claire (Rebecca Hall), a popular English teacher, who begins to hear a low humming sound that no one else around her can hear.

ScreenHub: Max launches in Australia: Binge loses HBO shows & Warner Bros films

The Daily Show (2 April)

Series. The return of the satirical news program that parodies current events, politics and media, using humour and skits to comment on the news.

Line of Duty Seasons 1–6 (4 April)

Series. Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott, a former counter-terrorism officer who is transferred to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12) after refusing to agree to cover up an unlawful shooting by his own team.

At AC-12 Arnott is partnered with DC Kate Fleming, a highly-commended undercover officer with a keen investigative instinct. They work under the supervision of Superintendent Ted Hastings, uncovering corruption within the fictional Central Police.

And Mrs (4 April)

Film (2024). When reluctant bride-to-be Gemma’s fiancé drops dead, she insists on going ahead with the wedding anyway – vowing to overcome public opinion, the law of the land, and her loved one’s objections. Starring Aisling Bea, Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks.

Speak No Evil (4 April)

Speak No Evil. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. New shows.

Film (2024). On a vacation in Toscana, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation. It doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli Season 2 (1 April)

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Virginia Trioli is back with a new season, travelling the country and being invited into the very heart of the creative process of some of our most distinctive and prolific artists and performers. Watch the trailer.

Restoration Australia Season 7 (3 April)

Series. Breathing new life into heritage houses, grand or humble, is a testing, bittersweet adventure that engages and inspires architecture expert Anthony Burke in this brand-new series of Restoration Australia.

Good Game Spawn Squad Season 3 (4 April)

Series. Series 3 is here, featuring regular members Charlie, Sueann, Amelie, and Ana plus new gamers George, Eden, twins Harry and Mason, and brothers Jack and Oscar. As always, Gem and Harry are back behind the desk, getting schooled once again by the incredible Spawn Squad crew.

Dinosaurs of the Frozen Continent Season 1 (5 April)

Series. A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI. Take a 300-million-year journey of discovery, through a new expedition to the ice continent to understand how dinosaurs and great forests once thrived here.