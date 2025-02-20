Good Cop/Bad Cop review: Queensland-shot US show is quirky & solid

Things aren’t quite what they seem in the small Pacific Northwest town of Eden Vale, and not just because the local police chief Big Hank (Clancy Brown) had the city limits moved so all the bad stuff now technically happens elsewhere. As a flurry of logos in the end credits of Good Cop/Bad Cop reveal, this all-American series was actually filmed in Queensland – though they do a very good job of hiding it.

With a first episode directed by stalwart of Australian comedy and executive producer Trent O’Donnell (Phil Lloyd, his long-time production partner at Jungle Entertainment, is a co-executive producer), and a long list of local names both behind the camera and in front, this very US-seeming series is yet another big win for the local industry.

As for local viewers, sure, it’d be nice if this was set in Australia instead of just filmed here. We can always do with another light-hearted mystery series, and technically there’s no real reason why these stories couldn’t be taking place here – we have plenty of crime, small towns, quirky locals and families that don’t quite get along. But what’s done is done, and it’s hardly like Good Cop/Bad Cop is striving for realism wherever it’s taking place.

Lou (Leighton Meester) is the top detective in Eden Vale, largely because as the series begins she’s the only detective in Eden Vale. Which is a problem: while she gets the job done (largely by threatening criminals that she’ll tell their mother) and is an excellent shot besides, her reputation for being ‘too nice’ is causing problems, especially as Eden Vale is more crime-riddled than its clean-cut reputation would suggest.

Going to Big Hank to ask for help is problematic, and not just because Big Hank is her father. Getting in a new detective would be like admitting there’s a problem; fortunately, he’s just come up with a solution. Enter Henry (Luke Cook), Lou’s brother, who’s currently a police officer down in Seattle trying to make detective and annoying everyone in the process.

Henry left town after writing a scathing newspaper op-ed attacking his own father, which pretty much killed his chances of working for his father – until now. Big Hank gets his family back together, Henry gets to make detective, and Lou gets … well, mostly one big headache.

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Sheldon?

A good way to sum up Henry is this: you know Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory? Hank is a slightly more bulky version of him (which pretty much makes Lou this show’s version of Penny). He’s socially awkward and proud of it, determined to do things his way – which he’s also convinced is the best way – maybe not quite as smart as he thinks he is, and has a good heart buried in there somewhere even if it’s not usually out on public display.

‘Sheldon, only he’s a detective’ isn’t the worst idea for a television show, and the double act with Lou settles in fast and works well. They have strong chemistry, both their characters are easily recognisable types that also come across as plausible human beings, and the friction between them generates entertaining sparks without ever becoming grating.

The story side of things also holds up well. The first episode’s mystery involves the robbery of a chemist store that goes wrong in a way that initially involves two rival robbers talking about the inspiration for each other’s movie-inspired get up (Point Break vs Heat) before one ends up dead. Is that the last pop culture reference here? No it is not.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: humour

As that suggests, Good Cop/Bad Cop’s sense of humour is a lot closer to quirky than funny. Luckily the mystery itself is decent and moves quickly, while the supporting cast (including a bunch of local faces) all got the memo about what kind of show they’re in and strike just the right note of slightly larger-than-life. Most notably love interest Detective Shane Carson (Devon Terrell) from the next town over, who has all the fancy crime solving gear Eden Vale can’t afford.

It’s a solid package that contains few surprises but a lot of engaging performances and some amusing family bickering. And if you ever find your mind wandering – which is unlikely, as there’s always something going on – you can always admire the snow-covered CGI mountains in the background helping to create that authentic Pacific Northwest feel even when the ground level vegetation is giving off strong Queensland vibes.

Good Cop/ Bad Cop premieres on 20 February on Stan.