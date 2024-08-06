RRR star Ram Charan will raise the flag at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne

News

Bollywood star Ram Charan will raise the flag at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne this month.
6 Aug 2024 12:40
Silvi Vann-Wall
Ram Charan in RRR. Image: Netflix/Radha Krishna Entertainments/Tolly Movies

Ram Charan, star of smash-hit Bollywood film RRR (2022), is coming to Melbourne this August to help raise the flag on Indian Independence Day and launch the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

ScreenHub: RRR: three key scenes from the epic Indian film

Charan will greet fans at Federation Square from 10am on Saturday 17 August, for a celebration of Indian Independence Day, which commemorates the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom. He will also join the panel for the festival’s talk series, IFFM Chats.

A Person Sitting On A Couchdescription Automatically Generated
Ram Charan. Image supplied by IFFM

Traditionally held on the 15 August, Independence Day has been an Indian national holiday since 1947, when the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

The ceremony at Fed Square will feature renditions of both the Australian and Indian national anthems, to ‘celebrate two cultures coming together’.

Ram Charan’s song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from the hit film RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The track won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, beating heavyweights like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Charan is widely considered to be Bollywood royalty, and this marks the first time he has come to Melbourne for IFFM.

The flag ceremony will then be followed by the Remitly IFFM Dance Competition, where locals will take to the stage for a chance to show off their Bollywood dance moves.

ScreenHub: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: ten must-see Indian films this August

Peter Hitchener will judge your moves

The Dance Competition will feature performances of many different Indian dance forms, highlighting the ‘rich tapestry’ of Indian cultural heritage. Judge Malaika Arora returns again this year, and will be joined by guest Judges Nora Fatehi and Laksh Lalwani, and for the first time, TV news presenter Peter Hitchener OAM.

IFFM Chats will give festivalgoers a chance to hear from visiting filmmakers, including Rajeev Masand, Dr. A.R. Rahman and Ram Charan. Taking place at The Edge in Fed Square, these panel discussions will offer a ‘unique look’ into the world of Indian cinema. 

The Festival opens on 15 August with the world premiere screening of My Melbourne. The celebrations continue on 16 August with the IFFM Awards Night where all the stars will grace the red carpet. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

